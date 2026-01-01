SBARates.com Launches as a Data-Driven, Transparent Alternative to SBA Lender Match

Small business owners don’t just want a match, they want real context, data, and confidence. SBARates.com gives them the visibility they need to make smarter, more strategic lending decisions.” — SBA Steve Fulmer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SBARates.com today announced the launch of its SBA lender research and comparison platform, giving small-business owners a transparent, data-driven alternative to the SBA’s Lender Match referral tool.While SBA Lender Match connects borrowers to potential lenders through a questionnaire-based referral process, SBARates.com takes a research-first approach, allowing entrepreneurs to independently explore lenders by industry (NAICS), business life stage, loan volume, and average loan rates using publicly available SBA loan data and independent analysis.Key Differences: SBARates.com vs. SBA Lender MatchSBA Lender Match:-Provides lender referrals based on borrower questionnaire responses-Does not publicly display lender performance or loan volume-Requires owners to wait for lender outreach after matchingSBARates.com-Enables self-guided lender research and comparison across the top 450 SBA lenders-Uses historical SBA lending data to show activity across 750+ industries-Displays each lender’s average interest rates, SBA 7(a) loan counts from the last fiscal year, and average deal sizes-Includes filters that reveal industry specialization patterns and Business Life Stage appetite, helping borrowers identify lenders most likely to understand their business profile“Many borrowers don’t realize that SBA lenders often specialize by industry or loan profile,” said Steve Fulmer (“SBA Steve”), award-winning SBA and commercial banker and Founder of SBARates.com. “Our platform helps level the playing field by clearly showing those patterns so business owners can approach the right lender the first time.”Rather than replacing SBA Lender Match, SBARates.com is positioned as a complementary resource that fills a transparency gap in the early stages of the SBA 7(a) process. By helping borrowers understand the SBA lending landscape before applying, the platform aims to reduce mismatched lender submissions, save time, and improve funding outcomes for small-business owners.About SBARates.comSBARates.com is a data-driven SBA lending intelligence platform. The site provides industry-specific lending insights, lender analytics, approval trends, and average SBA 7(a) loan rates to help entrepreneurs research SBA lenders and prepare for funding with confidence.

