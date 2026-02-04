SBARates.com is helping small businesses compare SBA lenders online, offering an alternative to lender marketplaces like Fundera, Lendio, Nav and Biz2Credit.

Being named Coleman Report Vendor Solution Provider of the Year is an incredible honor. Small business owners deserve clarity when they’re making one of the biggest financial decisions of their lives.” — SBA Steve Fulmer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SBARates.com , a data-driven SBA lender comparison platform built to help small business owners make smarter SBA loan financing decisions, today announced it has been named The Coleman Report’s “ Vendor Solution Provider of the Year .” The recognition highlights SBARates mission to bring greater transparency and borrower empowerment to the SBA 7(a) lending marketplace.Unlike many lender marketplaces and lead-generation platforms, such as Fundera, Lendio, Biz2Credit, Nav and other online lenders, SBARates.com is designed to help borrowers research and compare SBA lenders using performance indicators and lender activity trends, enabling small business owners to approach the right lenders with clearer expectations and stronger positioning.A Different Approach Than Lender Marketplaces:While online marketplaces such as Fundera, Lendio, Biz2Credit and Nav can offer speed and convenience, they often rely on form-based matching and may prioritize the flow of inquiries through a network. SBARates.com was built for a different outcome: helping borrowers understand the SBA lending landscape and compare lender fit before they apply.How SBARates.com helps borrowers:-Compare SBA lenders with a research-first experience based on actual lending data and trends-Identify lenders that actually lend to your industry and business lifecycle such as: Start-up loans, Business Acquisition Loans, and businesses less than 2 years in business-Reduce time wasted contacting lenders who aren’t a fit-Approach the SBA process with clearer expectations and better preparationBy contrast, lender marketplaces and online-lender platforms (including Fundera, Lendio, Biz2Credit, Nav and other online marketplace lenders) generally operate as application-driven marketplaces where borrowers submit information to be routed, matched, or contacted, often without the same emphasis on independent lender comparison and pre-qualification strategy.Why This Matters for Small Businesses:SBA lending is not one-size-fits-all. Different lenders have different loan appetites, industries they prefer, business life stages, and deal-size ranges they specialize in. SBARates.com aims to make those differences easier to understand so borrowers can make faster, better decisions and improve their odds of approval.

