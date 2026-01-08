New Tech Ensures Privacy & Fairness with Secret Weighted Voting

Ballot Bliss has released a new “Truly Secret Weighted Voting” feature designed to generate instant and accurate results without compromising voter identity.

CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of homeowners in HOAs and condominiums can now vote for their association elections privately and achieve accurate unit-weighted results.

A long-standing challenge for millions of homeowners in the U.S. about how to run a truly private, secret HOA and condo election while simultaneously accounting for weighted votes by ownership percentage has been solved by new voting technology.

Ballot Bliss, an online voting platform, has released a new “Truly Secret Weighted Voting” feature designed specifically for HOAs and condo associations, which enables instant and accurate results without compromising the identity of any voter.

The Truly Secret Weighted Voting feature supports legal requirements and bylaws in states like California and Florida that require votes to be completely disconnected from the voter. Furthermore, the new feature allows communities to comply with by-laws where a single large unit or property owner with multiple units may hold a 10% vote share, while smaller units only hold 1%, all without compromising the identity of the owner.

“In communities that use weighted voting, we’ve heard that it’s next to impossible to calculate results based on weighted units while protecting resident privacy”, says Ashish Patel, CEO & Founder of Ballot Bliss. "When an owner with a quad lot has proportionally more voting power than an owner with a single lot, traditional systems would reveal voting choices and patterns. We listened, innovated, and built technology that delivers accurate weighted results without compromising anyone's privacy."

Key benefits for associations voting online:

-Completely disconnect voters’ identity from their choices so that admins, managers, and not even the software company can see who voted for what.

-Instantly factor in the percentage of ownership to calculate final results, ensuring fair elections.

-Track progress toward reaching quorum in real-time based on weighted votes.

-Increase turnout by sending targeted reminders to residents who haven’t voted without exposing their identity.

-Securely unseal and archive ballots after an election for compliance and transparency.

The new Truly Secret Weighted Voting feature is expected to further increase community participation. Ballot Bliss reports that clients already see an increase of up to 80% in participation in elections, amendments, and budget votes due to the platform’s added security, communication capabilities, and ease of use for residents.

Associations committed to enhancing member participation and fair decision-making can email sales@ballotbliss.com for a free consultation or visit www.ballotbliss.com for more details.

About Ballot Bliss

Ballot Bliss helps organizations of all kinds cast votes and make decisions with ease and confidence. The company is rapidly becoming the platform that associations and other firms turn to for a secure and intuitive solution that transforms the voting experience into something worry-free, and as its namesake promises, blissful. Learn more at www.ballotbliss.com.

Contact:

For media inquiries, contact Ashish Patel at 877.974.5372 or sales@ballotbliss.com.

