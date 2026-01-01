High Road Capital Launches Performance-Based Truck Ownership Program

2020–2021 Peterbilt 579 sleeper trucks now available through High Road Capital’s Performance-Based Ownership Program.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Road Capital LLC today announced the launch of its Performance-Based Truck Ownership Program , a new model designed to help professional CDL drivers become truck owners without the traditional financial barriers of large down payments, credit checks, or costly maintenance.The program provides drivers access to late-model sleeper trucks, including 2020 and 2021 Peterbilt 579s, along with full maintenance and operational infrastructure. Drivers operate under approved motor carriers of their choice and earn ownership of the truck based on the profit it generates, rather than through debt-based lease payments.“Our goal is to give drivers a real, fair path to ownership,” said Jason Hall, Managing Partner of High Road Capital. “Most programs require drivers to go into debt just to get started. We built a system where ownership is earned through performance instead of financed through risk. Our mission is simple: empowering drivers, creating owners.”High Road Capital works closely with TLG Peterbilt of Charleston to source and prepare its fleet of late-model trucks. Every truck placed into the program is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned prior to deployment to ensure reliability and long-term performance.“High Road Capital is building something truly different in this industry,” said Trey Bell, Sales Representative at TLG Peterbilt of Charleston. “They’re focused on putting quality trucks with serious drivers who want to become owners, and that’s exactly the kind of long-term partnership we value.”Ron Goetter, General Manager of TLG Peterbilt of Charleston, added, “We’ve worked side by side with High Road Capital from the beginning, making sure the trucks they buy are in the right condition before they ever go to a driver. When those trucks hit the road, they’re ready to work, and that matters for everyone involved.”High Road Capital has already purchased and deployed more than 20 Peterbilt trucks through TLG Peterbilt of Charleston as part of its initial fleet buildout, giving the company a strong operational foundation as it continues to scale its ownership platform.Under the program, drivers select an approved carrier to run with. The carrier provides freight, fuel cards, insurance, ELD, and regulatory compliance. Each week, the carrier sends the truck’s settlement to High Road Capital. Operating expenses are deducted, and the remaining net revenue is split between the driver and High Road Capital once the truck qualifies for the standard profit split.Drivers earn ownership faster as the truck produces more profit. High Road Capital has established a clear ownership ladder, allowing high-performing drivers to earn full ownership in as little as one year, while consistent drivers can earn ownership over a longer period based on production.The company also introduced a four-week Proving Ground period for new drivers. During this time, the truck must meet minimum production standards to ensure it is being run consistently and professionally before moving into the standard profit-sharing phase.High Road Capital currently has a limited number of 2020 and 2021 Peterbilt 579 sleeper trucks available for placement with qualified drivers nationwide.In addition to supporting drivers, High Road Capital also serves motor carriers by supplying professionally maintained trucks that can be placed quickly with drivers. Carriers benefit from faster onboarding, reduced capital requirements, and improved driver retention through the ownership incentive model.“Carriers are under constant pressure to find drivers and trucks at the same time,” Hall added. “We solve the equipment side of that equation while creating a stronger, more committed owner-operator for carriers.”High Road Capital’s mission is to build a scalable platform that benefits drivers, carriers, and investors by aligning incentives through performance-based ownership.Drivers and carriers interested in learning more about the program can visit the company’s website to view program details and submit an application.

