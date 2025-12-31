diesel truck service bay Bulls Bay Diesel logo

North Charleston diesel shop increases capacity and offers extended payment terms to support growing fleet and carrier service demand.

We built Bulls Bay Diesel to give truck owners a dependable, professional shop they can trust to keep their equipment running.” — Jason Hall, Managing Partner, Bulls Bay Diesel

NORTH CHARLESTON , SC, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulls Bay Diesel Expands Fleet Maintenance Services in North Charleston Bulls Bay Diesel announced today that it is expanding its fleet maintenance and commercial truck service offerings in North Charleston, South Carolina, as the company moves into larger, longer-term service partnerships with regional fleets and carriers.Bulls Bay Diesel is a medium- and heavy-duty diesel repair shop serving Class 6–8 vehicles, including semi-trucks, dump trucks, concrete mixers, box trucks, and vocational equipment. The shop provides diagnostics, engine and drivetrain repair, electrical, suspension, brake systems, DOT inspections, and preventative maintenance for working fleets throughout the Charleston region.“Our business has grown to the point where we’re now actively pursuing larger fleet maintenance relationships,” said Jason Hall, Managing Partner of Bulls Bay Diesel. “We’ve built the shop, the team, and the systems to support higher-volume, contract-based service work.”As part of this expansion, Bulls Bay Diesel is offering extended payment terms to approved fleet customers, making it easier for carriers, contractors, and logistics companies to keep their trucks serviced without disrupting cash flow.Located in North Charleston, Bulls Bay Diesel supports commercial vehicles serving the Charleston port, construction, logistics, and regional trucking markets. The shop is equipped to handle both scheduled fleet maintenance and major repairs, allowing customers to consolidate service with a single, dependable provider.“Fleet operators need more than just a repair shop — they need a partner who understands uptime, scheduling, and cost control,” Hall added. “That’s what we’re focused on building at Bulls Bay Diesel.”Bulls Bay Diesel continues to serve local owner-operators while expanding its capacity for regional and contract fleet customers.

