Home Guard Barracks in Ljubljana

SLOVENIA, December 31 - In response to the need for greater efficiency of the army, the Habsburg Monarchy introduced a reform in the 1770s, replacing its mercenary army with universal conscription. The accommodation of the conscripted soldiers thus became a pressing issue. For the city of Ljubljana, this marked the beginning of a difficult period that lasted nearly a century. Those most affected by the situation were primarily the poorer residents of the city, who were required to provide accommodation for a certain number of soldiers in each dwelling. Wealthier residents were able to avoid this obligation by contributing financially to the purchase of the facilities intended to house the soldiers. The problem was being solved slowly, through the renovation of various existing buildings or the construction of new military facilities, which progressively distanced the army from the civilian population.

Discussions about building a Land Defence (Home Guard) barracks for the 25th Battalion began as early as 1881, but several years passed before the project was carried out. During this time the battalion was housed at 9 Rimska Street, while its arsenal was located at 8 Igriška Street. In 1884, the arrival of the 24th Home Guard Battalion from Novo Mesto was announced, and an order was issued to accommodate both battalions together in suitable facilities. Both contingents and their equipment were temporarily housed in the sugar refinery, which at the time was owned by Ana Pongrac. Since this arrangement was costly and the building itself was not very suited to its intended purpose, the provincial committee was authorized to negotiate with the Imperial and Royal Military Administration regarding the construction of a new barracks. In 1889, land was purchased from the merchant Perdan along the then Gruber Road (today’s Roška Road). In addition to the main building - which included living quarters for officers and soldiers, offices, a kitchen, sanitary facilities, workshops, a detention area, and rooms for the sick and the army doctor - the plan also allocated space for an arsenal, a carriage shed, and an additional barracks for soldiers.

In November 1891, the newly constructed facility was inspected by the representatives of military and civil authorities. The entire area of the barracks covered 23,980 m2, of which 5,931 m2 were occupied by buildings. The barracks could accommodate 1236 men; the usual occupancy was 350, but, if necessary, additional 382 men could be accommodated in the attic of the main building and 504 in the soldiers’ barracks.

It soon became apparent that the existing capacity was insufficient and, plans for expansion began. Additional space was required not only to accommodate more soldiers, but also to provide the needed space for the regimental headquarters, the command of the conscription district, and staff of the supplementary battalion. By the end of the century, the Ljubljana Home Guard garrison comprised the 3rd and the 4th Battalion of the 4th Home Guard Infantry Regiment, whose headquarters were at the time located in Klagenfurt. Following the 1901 reorganization, both battalions were incorporated into the newly formed 27th Home Guard Infantry Regiment in Ljubljana.

Among various proposals, the idea of expanding to the north, towards Poljanska Road, eventually prevailed. In addition to the main building, the initial plans also included a separate pavilion for officers, an apartment building for non-commissioned officers, a bathhouse, and a special detention facility. However, the plans were later changed and all the above had to be housed within the soldiers’ barracks.

Several contractors submitted proposals. The Tönnies company was selected to carry out the masonry and carpentry work, as well as the demolition of the old buildings. By the end of 1905, the main building was under roof, but they still had to build the new stables, renovate the soldiers’ barracks, and expand the carriage shed. Also planned was the construction of the hospital pavilion, but the municipal authorities prohibited the building of a hospital within the military complex due to sanitary concerns. By the end of the following year, the newly completed complex was finally occupied.

The initial plan to expand the depot was dropped after the Ministry of the Defence announced that, due to organisational changes, the only space required was the arsenal for storing the military equipment of three Home Guard and two Landsturm battalions. During the lengthy negotiations, the contracts for the building of the hospital pavilion expired as well, and the project ended there. The remaining funds were spent on the renovation of the old barracks.

Prior to World War I, yet another expansion across Poljanska Road towards the Ljubljanica river was planned, but the events of the war put a stop to these plans. The existing buildings were largely renovated to serve temporarily as a hospital for the wounded.

Under various names, the barracks had continued to serve its original purpose until Slovenia gained its independence in 1991, when it took on a new role. The oldest part of the former military complex began a new chapter as the Secondary School of Economics, while the newer section was gradually renovated to house the Restoration Centre and archival repositories. Finally, in 2024, the northern wing along Poljanska Road finally became the new home of the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia.

Archival records on the Home Guard barracks are kept by the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia in several of its fonds and collections: SI AS 33, Provincial Government for Carniola, konvolut Home Guard barracks, boxes 1/63−1/65; SI AS 38, Provincial Diet and Committee for Carniola, boxes 538−546; SI AS 73, Royal Ban's Administration of the Drava Banovina, Technical department, boxes 315−320; SI AS 1068/9, Collection of plans, Military buildings.

