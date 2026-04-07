Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery Expands Non-Invasive Services With Laser Wrinkle Reduction

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC has expanded its proprietary aesthetic technology platform with the launch of advanced laser wrinkle reduction , part of the Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™. This non-surgical treatment targets fine lines, deep-set wrinkles, and uneven skin texture using a combination of fractional laser, radiofrequency, and broadband light energy.Designed for patients seeking natural-looking rejuvenation without surgery or injectables, the system provides measurable improvements in skin tone, texture, and elasticity with minimal downtime and high safety across all skin types.“This technology allows us to smooth fine lines, soften deep wrinkles, and stimulate long-term collagen production — all without invasive procedures,” said Dr. Sam Speron, founder of Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC. “Patients want results that are real, but they also want comfort, safety, and convenience. This delivers on all counts.”A New Standard in Non-Surgical Wrinkle TreatmentThe Dr. S Signature Laser & Energy Series™ integrates multiple energy modalities to treat wrinkles at various depths of the skin. Benefits include:Reduction of forehead lines, crow’s feet, and perioral wrinklesSmoother skin texture and refined poresSoftening of neck lines and décolletage creasesImproved skin elasticity and firmness over timeGentle resurfacing with minimal redness or peelingThe system combines fractional non-ablative lasers (for controlled skin remodeling), RF energy (to tighten and firm), and intense pulsed light (IPL) for pigment and tone correction — all tailored to the patient’s specific skin concerns and tolerance level.Customized, Comfortable, and Clinically ProvenMost treatments are completed in under 30 minutes and require little to no downtime. Patients may experience mild redness for 24–48 hours but are typically able to resume normal activities the same day. Improvements can be seen within the first few weeks, with continued collagen remodeling over several months.“We often recommend this as a standalone anti-aging treatment or as part of a broader skin rejuvenation plan,” added Dr. Speron. “The key is that it’s fully customizable to each patient's needs and skin type — with little disruption to their lifestyle.”About Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SCDr. Speron Plastic Surgery, SC, located in Niles, Illinois, is a premier destination for both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments. Led by Dr. Sam Speron, a board-certified plastic surgeon with over 26 years of experience and thousands of five-star reviews, the practice is nationally recognized for innovation, safety, and patient-centered care.With a flawless record of ethical practice and consistent media recognition across NBC, FOX, ABC, and other outlets, Dr. Speron remains at the forefront of aesthetic medicine in the Midwest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.