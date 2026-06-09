Plastic Surgeon Shares Guidance on Preparing for Laser Treatments and Chemical Peels

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fall is peak season for laser resurfacing and chemical peels, but according to Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC, most patients neglect the most important part of these procedures: prepping the skin barrier beforehand.“You can’t build a house on a weak foundation,” says Dr. Speron. “The same goes for skin. A strong, hydrated barrier ensures safer, smoother, and faster healing after any laser or peel.”Dr. Speron recommends starting pre-procedure skincare at least 2 weeks prior to treatment. His Best Scar Support Treatment and Barrier Repair Serum are ideal for conditioning skin before and after procedures to minimize redness, irritation, and downtime.Dr. Speron’s Pre-Treatment Protocol:Hydrate daily with ceramide-based moisturizers.Stop retinols or strong acids 5–7 days before treatment.Avoid tanning or heavy sun exposure.Begin antioxidant protection with vitamin C or green tea.Post-procedure, focus on healing—not exfoliation.“Laser and peel results should enhance your skin—not damage it,” Dr. Speron explains. “The right prep makes all the difference.”Learn more about skin-prep and recovery solutions at:

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