The Business Research Company's Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $11.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Pneumococcal Vaccine market is dominated by a mix of global vaccine manufacturers and regional public-health partners. Companies are focusing on expanded-valency conjugate vaccines, broader immunization coverage, and strong regulatory alignment to strengthen market presence and support global disease-prevention goals. Increasing collaboration with public health agencies, global vaccine alliances, and national immunization programs is driving wider access and sustained demand. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking opportunities in next-generation vaccine development, large-scale procurement contracts, and long-term strategic partnerships.



Which Market Player Is Leading the Pneumococcal Vaccine Market?

According to our research, Pfizer Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 3% market share. The Biopharmaceuticals Group (Biopharma) division of the company partially involved in the pneumococcal vaccine market, provides the commercializes medicines and vaccines for various therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes Ibrance, Eliquis – Xeljanz, Chantix and Champix, Student, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi, Xtandi, Vindel/Vyndamax, Pristiq, Inlyta, Comirnaty/BNT162b2, IVIg Products, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, Paxlovid, Prevenar 13/Prevnar 13, Enbrel, and others.



How Concentrated Is the Pneumococcal Vaccine Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 6 players accounting for 100% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the industry’s high entry barriers—driven by complex vaccine-development requirements, stringent regulatory pathways, substantial clinical-trial investments, and the critical need for proven immunogenicity and safety. Leading players such as Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Biological E. Limited dominate through established production capabilities, broad serotype coverage, and strong integration with national immunization programs and global health agencies. As global efforts intensify to expand protection against pneumococcal disease—particularly with higher-valency and next-generation conjugate vaccines—strategic partnerships, public-health collaborations, and sustained R&D investment are expected to reinforce the leadership positions of these major manufacturers.

• Leading companies include:

o Pfizer Inc. (81%)

o Merck & Co. Inc. (5%)

o GlaxoSmithKline plc (5%)

o Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (4%)

o Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (3%)

o Biological E. Limited (2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: Biological E. Limited, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Panacea Biotec Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., GPN Vaccines Pty Ltd, Vaxcyte, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Pfizer Canada ULC, and GSK Canada. are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: SK Bioscience Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Sanofi India, GSK India, Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Serum Institute of India Private Limited, Yuxi Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Biological E. Limited, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Limited Company, Panacea Biotec, Tergene Biotech, CanSinoBIO, Abbott India Ltd., are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Merck Sharp & Dohme, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi S.A., PnuVax Incorporated, and Pfizer are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: GlaxoSmithKline plc, Biological E. Limited, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Panacea Biotec Limited, Pfizer Inc., Nanolek LLC, and NPO Petrovax Pharm LLC. are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Biological E. Limited, SK bioscience Co., Ltd., and Sinergium Biotech S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

•Innovative pneumococcal vaccine enhances paediatric immunization by targeting local disease burden is transforming improving vaccine effectiveness, address local public health needs and reduce dependence on imported products.

• Example: CanSino Biologics Inc iPneucia (June 2025) assigns unique clinical data show strong antibody responses against key serotypes prevalent in Chinese children.

• These innovative dual carriers Cross-Reacting Material 197 (CRM197 + tetanus toxoid), it enhances immunogenicity while minimizing interference with other vaccines.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

•Launching new vaccine products to strengthen market position

• Enhancing R&D investments to accelerate next-generation pneumococcal vaccine development

• Focusing on serotype expansion and immunogenicity optimization to address evolving disease patterns

• Leveraging advanced conjugation technologies for improved vaccine efficacy and stability.

