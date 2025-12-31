Aiarty 2025 Year Recap: Major AI Video Enhancer Launch and Key Updates to AI Media Tools

Aiarty reflects on a year of rapid expansion marked by the major launch of its Video Enhancer and continuous optimizations across its image and video tools.

CHENGDU, CHINA, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aiarty, the AI-focused brand from Digiarty Software, today released its 2025 year-end recap. The review highlights a year of significant development, characterized by the debut of its AI-powered Video Enhancer and a series of updates across its flagship AI tools.

Throughout 2025, the company focused its engineering efforts on addressing core challenges in media quality enhancement, upscaling, noise reduction, background removal, and GPU-optimized processing efficiency, solving practical challenges faced by videographers, photographers, e-commerce sellers, content creators, and beyond.

Major Launch of Aiarty Video Enhancer and Updates of Flagship AI Tools

The cornerstone of the year was the launch of Aiarty Video Enhancer on June 10, 2025. This desktop application debuted with three specialized generative AI models, each designed for distinct use cases.

This marks a key stage in the expansion of Aiarty's core lineup of AI tools:

1) Aiarty Video Enhancer:

Desktop AI tool to upscale, denoise, deblur, enhance videos, fix grainy video, reduce noise, interpolate to achieve smooth high FPS, adjust color, and restore natural details. Its strength control allows for flexible enhancement intensity.

2) Aiarty Image Enhancer:

AI-driven desktop software to enhance image and photo quality, denoise, deblur, upscale to 4K, 16K, and 32K resolutions, and adjust colors. It supports batch processing to restore compressed and old photos and generate details for skin, fur, feathers, and plants, with AI enhancement strength control.

3) Aiarty Image Matting:

Desktop AI software to remove and replace image backgrounds, using alpha matting to preserve transparency variations for hair, fur, lace, tulle, and more. It features four AI models to precisely separate one or multiple subjects.

To enjoy the latest AI technology of Aiarty Video Enhancer, Image Enhancer, and Image Matting software, download securely from the official page here:

https://www.aiarty.com/download.htm

Rapid Iteration and Feature Updates

Following the major launch, the engineering team released multiple updates in direct response to feature requests and a commitment to practical performance improvements.

• Aiarty Video Enhancer v2.5 introduced flexible color correction panels and options to preserve subtitles during processing.

• Aiarty Video Enhancer v3.0 update added SDR to HDR conversion and AI strength controls. Meanwhile, Aiarty Image Enhancer v3.5 and Aiarty Image Matting v2.6 received updates for better color handling and high-precision background removal.

• The year concluded with the release of Aiarty Video Enhancer v3.3, which added advanced export settings for YUV 4:2:0, 4:2:2, and 4:4:4 formats to support professional broadcast standards. Aiarty Image Enhancer v3.7 expands output formats TIFF and DNG and advanced color handling for smooth workflows.

User Insights Informing Ongoing Enhancements

Community response played a visible role in shaping these improvements. Aiarty Video Enhancer launched on Product Hunt in August 2025 and secured a position in the top tier of the weekly leaderboard, gathering hundreds of upvotes from early adopters and tech enthusiasts.

Professional users and early adopters shared detailed feedback and suggestions, many of which directly influenced interface refinements, performance tuning, and feature priorities across the product line.

"Our progress in 2025 stems from listening to the specific needs of editors and artists," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "Users requested better control over AI enhancement strength, advanced color consistency and faster local processing, so we directed our resources to meet those demands. The goal remains to provide natural and realistic results that fit naturally into existing workflows."

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead, Aiarty plans to continue refining its video and image solutions with an emphasis on practical quality gains, transparent development, and close collaboration with its user community. Further updates are expected as new technologies mature and additional feedback is incorporated.

About Aiarty

Aiarty is the AI-focused innovation brand from Digiarty Software, dedicated to developing cutting-edge multimedia solutions. With a talented team of passionate engineers dedicated to pushing boundaries, Aiarty develops cutting-edge AI tools meticulously crafted to elevate digital experiences worldwide.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.aiarty.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.