Macxvideo AI V3.10 Refines Batch Compression and Audio Track Selection in Holiday Update

Digiarty advances Macxvideo AI v3.10 by improving batch video compression workflows and refining audio track selection for online video downloads.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software has rolled out Macxvideo AI v3.10, bringing focused enhancements to its video compression and download workflow. The update boosts batch video compression efficiency and audio quality management for downloads, catering to the surge in media projects during the Christmas season.

Macxvideo AI v3.10 features a completely redesigned Compressor module, built to handle large collections of holiday videos. The updated interface focuses on batch video compression, allowing users to process multiple 4K or HDR Christmas and New Year recordings at once, saving time during the busy holiday season. With a simple quality slider, file sizes can shrink by up to 90% without sacrificing visual quality. This makes it easy to share family gatherings, holiday trips, and festive celebrations across smartphones, tablets, social media, or cloud storage, while also freeing up space for new holiday memories.

The update also brings enhancements to Macxvideo AI’s video downloader, tailored for holiday content. The software now refines audio track selection when saving videos from online platforms such as YouTube, automatically prioritizing the highest-quality streams. This ensures that Christmas music videos, holiday tutorials, travel vlogs, and family celebration recordings retain excellent sound fidelity, eliminating the need for manual adjustments and making it easier to collect, enjoy, and share festive content during the holiday season.

According to Digiarty Software, these refinements are designed to address practical feedback from users who regularly work with large batches of video files or rely on downloaded media for offline viewing and archiving.

To mark the release, Digiarty Software has introduced a limited-time holiday promotion centered on its MacX Media Master bundle. The offer combines Macxvideo AI with several of Digiarty’s core media tools in a single package, covering video conversion and enhancement, DVD backup and ripping, iOS device file management, and high-quality media playback.

The promotion highlights the following software:

• Macxvideo AI — an AI-powered video and image toolkit for upscaling, converting, compressing, recording, and editing media.

• MacX DVD Ripper Pro — DVD backup and ripping software that converts discs to MP4 with GPU acceleration.

• MacX MediaTrans — an iTunes alternative for managing and transferring files between Mac, iPhone, iPad, and iPod.

• 5KPlayer — a high-quality media player and streamer supporting 4K video, DVDs, and music playback on Mac.

The MacX Media Master bundle is priced at $79.95, reduced from a combined value of $169.85, representing a 53% discount. The purchase includes a lifetime license with free upgrades and a money-back guarantee.

The holiday offer is positioned to support users who are organizing, compressing, or archiving media collections at the end of the year, particularly those working across multiple Apple devices. All updates and holiday offer are live now at:

https://www.macxdvd.com/promotion.htm?ttref=2512-wbd-mxv-xrq-enpr

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of MacXDVD, WinXDVD, VideoProc, and Aiarty, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, AI enhancement, video transcoding, editing, iPhone management, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.macxdvd.com/.



