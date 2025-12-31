Submit Release
Re: Traffic Alert- 89 NB 47 in Berlin

Both lanes are back open, thank you.


Sent: Tuesday, December 30, 2025 10:47 PM
I89 NB in the area of mm 47 in the Berlin area is down to one lane, left lane is closed as crews work a crash between a TT unit and another vehicle.

 

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours potentially.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



