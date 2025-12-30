Year in Review: An inside look at VA Careers’ resources 

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) remained steadfast this year in actively recruiting physicians, nurses and other health care providers to serve our nation’s Veterans. There are still open positions available and that means immediate opportunities for dedicated individuals to step in and serve. Luckily, the VA Careers website has tools and resources at the ready to help job seekers navigate their search.

In this final edition of Year in Review, we’ll provide an overview of the tools and features on the VA Careers website to help job seekers like you find your perfect career match.

Search smarter with the VA Jobs Map

In July 2025, VA Careers rolled out its VA Jobs Map, an interactive tool that helps job seekers efficiently identify open physician and nursing positions on an engaging map. With just a few clicks, you can explore available opportunities across the nation by:

Job title: Instantly narrow down results to the exact career you’re interested in.

Location: Search by city, state or even zoom in to find opportunities near you.

Salary range: Filter positions to match your financial goals.

Work schedule: Whether you’re looking for full-time, part-time or intermittent work, our tool lets you customize the search to fit your lifestyle.

While currently only available for physician, podiatrist, dentist and nurse searches, we hope to expand the tool soon to include other VA roles.

Attend an exciting event

We updated our events page in 2025 to be more user-friendly and included information about both recruitment and scholarship events so fewer clicks are needed to take you to the information you’re looking for. Check out the upcoming 2026 events and make plans to attend, network and meet with a VA recruiter to discuss your career future at VA.

Apply to a VA job with confidence

We saw a few changes to the federal job application process in 2025 and we understand that this can feel daunting. Take time to review this step-by-step guide and navigate your career journey with confidence.

Connect with a VA recruiter

Optimize your job search with the Connect with a Recruiter option. This easy-to-use feature allows job seekers to get support from a local VA recruiter who can help answer questions, guide your job search and point you toward the opportunities that best match your skills and goals. Just scroll to your field of interest and complete the inquiry form.

VA’s recruiting professionals like you

Explore available roles and learn more about VA’s amazing employee benefits at VA Careers.