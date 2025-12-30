Walworth Street Bridge Construction Advisory

Q: What is the nature of the work on the Walworth Street Bridge?

A: Repairs need to be made to the concrete substructure of the bridge. In 2024, work was conducted to remove and replace the structure's road surface and beam repairs were also performed.

Q: What are the working hours for the project?

A: Working hours for the project will be from 11 p.m. - 5 a.m. based on anticipated access hours granted by the MBTA.

Q: Why can’t the work be done during the day?

A: With trains scheduled to run throughout the day, it made any daytime repair work unfeasible. The overnight schedule is for the safety of MBTA passengers and construction personnel.

Q: Why is this work being done now?

A: Our goal in the City of Boston is to always keep our bridges and other infrastructure in a good state of repair. This project requires coordination between the City and the MBTA to ensure the work being performed is done so in a safe and effective manner. The upcoming work window was identified as the best available time for both agencies.

Q: How long will the repairs take?

A: In total, we expect all work to be completed in 5-6 months based on the anticipated access granted by the MBTA.

Q: Will local abutters be affected by any noise from the construction repairs?

A: Yes, at times residents could be affected by loud noise from contractor equipment, especially during the demolition phases.

Q: What steps will be taken to reduce the noise?

A: The contractor will utilize noise blankets to muffle the noise produced by the construction.

Q: Will the roadway remain open during construction?

A: Yes, Walworth Street will remain open while repairs are made to the bridge. To access and store equipment, our contractor will utilize the nightly traffic closures on one side of the bridge, travel lanes in both directions will remain open at night.

Q: Is the bridge safe to use today and while repairs are underway?

A: Yes. The bridge structure is safe today and the work being performed will ensure the bridge will remain safe and functional for many years to come.