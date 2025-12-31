Narrated Fibromyalgia Study Results Now Available

AVACEN Medical AVACEN XL

UCSD and the Department of Veterans Affairs Collaboration

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVACEN Medical announced today that Dr. Francisco Cidral, ND, PhD’s narrated review of the AVACEN Fibromyalgia Pilot Study is now available online Detailed AVACEN study results can also be found at ClinicalTrials.gov , a service of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. ClinicalTrials.gov is a web-based resource that provides patients, their family members, health care professionals, researchers, and the public with easy access to information on publicly and privately supported clinical studies on a wide range of diseases and conditions.The study was conducted by The University of California, San Diego and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The study results, also published in the Society for Neuroscience (SfN) annual meeting and poster program, indicated the 28-day AVACEN follow-up study exhibited a statistically significant reduction of over 40% in the widespread pain index and a decrease in tender point count to a level below the value typically used for the clinical assessment of fibromyalgia.These results were derived from a heat therapy system that uses the palm, under slight negative pressure, to noninvasively transfer heat into the circulatory system. The Company refers to this process as the AVACEN Treatment Method.According to AVACEN Medical CEO and inventor, Thomas Muehlbauer, “These results indicate that the AVACEN Treatment Method may significantly improve the quality of life for fibromyalgia sufferers worldwide. This disease affects approximately 10 million people in the U.S. and an estimated 3-6% of the global population.”Muehlbauer added, “Our patented AVACEN Treatment Method is an entirely new concept in chronic pain treatment through whole-body muscular relaxation. This is accomplished by bathing the skeletal muscles with warm oxygenated and nutritious blood. Our FDA-Cleared AVACEN medical device uses the AVACEN Treatment Method.”“The key is the continued infusion of heat into the circulatory system through the palm when the body is at normothermia, approximately 98.6°F. The heat acts as a catalyst to reduce the thickness of the blood. The result is the body must dissipate the unwanted heat by pumping warmed and thinner blood through the skeletal muscles to reach the heat exchange capillary network where it can be cooled by the ambient air. It should be noted that the level of heat is precisely controlled so that it cannot induce heatstroke. Actually, the level of infused heat normally doesn’t even engage the sweat glands.”“Understanding our use of the palm as a single point of treatment is challenging for most. Essentially, the heart pumps the warmed and thinner blood originating from our treatment of the palm to all organ and muscle tissues. Therefore, wherever blood flows, enhanced oxygen delivery and nutrition can occur. The positive effects on the progression of cell aging, longevity, and quality of life could be immense!”Current first line therapies for the multi-billion-dollar fibromyalgia pain treatment market are pharmaceutical products; but few patients obtain any sustainable relief of pain. The potential adverse effects of these drugs often outweigh the benefit for most patients. There are currently no known FDA approved or cleared, Class II medical devices, that treat the widespread pain associated with fibromyalgia in a similar manner as the AVACEN Treatment Method. The AVACEN device has a safety record of over 40 million treatments without a single reported adverse event.About AVACEN Medical: Over the last seventeen years, AVACEN Medical has been awarded 20 U.S. and International patents for its unique apparatus and methods that support its innovative medical process called the AVACEN Treatment Method. The company is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy to use, noninvasive drug-free alternatives to treat chronic pain. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. Contact: Danielle Forsgren, President, at (888) 4-AVACEN x 702 or info@AVACEN.com.FDA Clearence: The AVACEN device is FDA-Cleared as a Class II heat therapy system indicated for the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness; the temporary relief of joint pain associated with arthritis, muscle spasms, minor strains and sprains; muscular relaxation. It is not available for sale for any non-cleared indication mentioned in this document.

