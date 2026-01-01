AVACEN Medical Products Now Available to the VA Health System

AVACEN XL

2026 Expected to Be a Record Year

AVACEN was founded by two military families. We have always helped our military community whenever possible. Our dream has continuously been to have an AVACEN device available to all Veterans in need.” — Danielle Forsgren, President

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AVACEN Medical(AVACEN), a leading developer, manufacturer, and the #1 global distributor of noninvasive, FDA-Cleared Class II, palm-based, thermo-therapy medical devices, announced today that it will again provide its proprietary, patented, AVACEN products to the VA Health System (VA) during 2026.The focus will be to continue providing non-opioid pain relief and post-traumatic stress solutions to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ 1,380 health facilities that serve over 9 million Veterans annually.AVACENproducts are intended to improve local circulation in muscle tissue in as little as 20 minutes of treatment, facilitating and improving microcirculation throughout the entire body. Since 2009, the benefits of AVACEN devices have impacted thousands of people worldwide, with over 40 million safe treatments to date. AVACEN is an FDA Cleared Class II medical device that is safe, effective, noninvasive and easy to use.Proper circulation is key for maintaining optimal health. It ensures that oxygen rich blood continuously flows throughout the body, allowing every organ to function properly. It helps wounds heal faster, keeps your brain sharp and your heart healthy, and even gives your complexion a natural flush.Danielle Forsgren, President and Co-Founder of AVACEN Medical stated, "AVACEN was founded by two military families. We have always helped our military community whenever possible. Our dream has continuously been to have an AVACEN device available to all Veterans in need. The Company’s 2025 first full year of providing AVACEN devices to the VA was our first step towards reaching this dream.”About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical holds 21 worldwide medical device patents. The Company is dedicated to the innovation, design, and manufacture of safe, easy-to-use, drug-free alternatives for the noninvasive management of pain and wellness associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud’s, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Danielle Forsgren, President at (888) 428-2236 x702 or djforsgren@avacen.com .The AVACEN device provides an FDA-Cleared, drug-free, noninvasive, over-the-counter (OTC) heat therapy system indicated for:• Minor muscle pain and joint pain, and stiffness• Joint pain associated with arthritis• Muscle spasms• Minor strains and sprains• Muscle relaxation• Temporary increase of local circulation

