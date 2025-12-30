New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25B5005755
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/30/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residential Garage, Monkton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass (misdemeanor) / Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Codey Paquin
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 30, 2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were notified of a subject trespassing at a residential garage in Monkton, Vermont. Investigation determined that Codey Paquin, age 33, had entered the premises of the garage after being served a prior notice of trespass from the location. Additionally, Paquin had two active arrest warrants in Vermont.
Troopers located Paquin and placed him under arrest. Paquin was issued a criminal citation for Unlawful Trespass and ordered to appear in Middlebury Court –Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the charge. Paquin was subsequently transported to the Middlebury Court - Criminal Division to answer for the arrest warrant. Troopers were assisted on scene by Deputies from the Addison County Sheriff's Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Middlebury Court- Criminal Division
LODGED: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.