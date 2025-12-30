New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 25B5005755

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residential Garage, Monkton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass (misdemeanor) / Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Codey Paquin

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 30, 2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were notified of a subject trespassing at a residential garage in Monkton, Vermont. Investigation determined that Codey Paquin, age 33, had entered the premises of the garage after being served a prior notice of trespass from the location. Additionally, Paquin had two active arrest warrants in Vermont.





Troopers located Paquin and placed him under arrest. Paquin was issued a criminal citation for Unlawful Trespass and ordered to appear in Middlebury Court –Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the charge. Paquin was subsequently transported to the Middlebury Court - Criminal Division to answer for the arrest warrant. Troopers were assisted on scene by Deputies from the Addison County Sheriff's Department.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Middlebury Court- Criminal Division

LODGED: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



