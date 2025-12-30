Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,472 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE: 25B5005755

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz                       

STATION: New Haven Barracks               

CONTACT: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residential Garage, Monkton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass (misdemeanor) / Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Codey Paquin                                          

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 30, 2025, Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were notified of a subject trespassing at a residential garage in Monkton, Vermont. Investigation determined that Codey Paquin, age 33, had entered the premises of the garage after being served a prior notice of trespass from the location. Additionally, Paquin had two active arrest warrants in Vermont. 


Troopers located Paquin and placed him under arrest. Paquin was issued a criminal citation for Unlawful Trespass and ordered to appear in Middlebury Court –Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the charge. Paquin was subsequently transported to the Middlebury Court - Criminal Division to answer for the arrest warrant. Troopers were assisted on scene by Deputies from the Addison County Sheriff's Department.


COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours         

COURT:  Middlebury Court- Criminal Division

LODGED: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.