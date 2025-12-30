Dan Herbatschek New York

Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Releases Enterprise Customer Survey Results on Artificial Intelligence Priorities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Herbatschek, Chief Executive Officer of Ramsey Theory Group, a diversified technology and digital services company, today announced results of a three-month enterprise customer survey identifying the three most critical artificial intelligence (AI) trends shaping enterprise strategy in 2026. The survey, led by Dan Herbatschek and his team, gathered insights from more than 100 industry leaders across healthcare, field service, logistics, and automotive sectors.

According to Dan Herbatschek, organizations are shifting from AI experimentation to operational, governed, and cost-accountable deployments.

"AI has officially crossed the threshold from innovation initiative to core business infrastructure," said Dan Herbatschek. "In 2026, success won't be measured by how much AI an organization deploys, but by how well it controls, governs, and monetizes it."

Dan Herbatschek on AI Trend #1: Agentic AI Scales with Enterprise Guardrails

Dan Herbatschek predicts that in 2026, agentic AI systems—capable of autonomously executing multi-step tasks and workflows—will become embedded in enterprise operations. However, Dan Herbatschek's survey reveals that organizations are prioritizing controlled autonomy, ensuring AI agents operate within predefined business rules, approval chains, and auditability requirements.

"The future of agentic AI is not unchecked independence," Dan Herbatschek explained. "Enterprises want AI systems that can act decisively and responsibly, with full traceability and human oversight."

Dan Herbatschek on AI Trend #2: AI Cost Management and ROI Become Executive Priorities

As AI deployments scale, Dan Herbatschek notes that enterprises are gaining visibility into the true cost of AI—including infrastructure, model training, data pipelines, security, compliance, and ongoing governance. According to Dan Herbatschek, AI spending in 2026 will be treated as a long-term operational investment, closely scrutinized by executive leadership and boards.

"AI costs don't end at deployment—they compound over time," said Dan Herbatschek. "Organizations that fail to measure AI ROI continuously will struggle to justify expansion."

Dan Herbatschek on AI Trend #3: AI Governance Moves from Policy to Production

While many organizations have established responsible AI principles, Dan Herbatschek believes 2026 will mark the transition to operational AI governance—embedded directly into AI development, deployment, and monitoring processes.

"Governance can no longer live in static documents," Dan Herbatschek stated. "Regulators, customers, and boards will demand real-time proof that AI systems are compliant, secure, and aligned with business intent."

Dan Herbatschek: A Turning Point for Enterprise AI

Together, these trends signal what Dan Herbatschek describes as a more mature AI market—one focused on accountability, transparency, and measurable outcomes rather than hype-driven adoption.

"The leaders in 2026 will be the organizations that understand exactly who controls their AI, what it costs, and how it creates value," Dan Herbatschek concluded.

For more information, visit https://www.ramseytheory.com

About Dan Herbatschek

Dan Herbatschek is an applied mathematician, with a deep passion for the history and philosophy of science. He holds a Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa degree from Columbia University, where he concentrated on Intellectual History, Philosophy, and Mathematics. His award-winning thesis, “The Reconstruction of Language and Time: Mathematics, Artificial Languages, and the Changing Idea of Time in the Scientific Revolution,” reflects his fascination with linguistic thought and artificial languages—insights that organically steered him toward exploring mathematics and early artificial intelligence.

As the Founder & CEO of Ramsey Theory Group, Dan Herbatschek specializes in bridging the worlds of business and software engineering. He helps translate organizational vision into executable technological solutions. His expertise spans Python and JavaScript programming, data visualizations, machine learning models, and the development of scalable, data-intensive applications.

Before launching Ramsey Theory Group, Dan gained valuable experience as an Investment Consultant and a Data Management Consultant in New York. When he’s not immersed in mathematical models or historical inquiry, he writes and curates content for his “Open Mind” blog, exploring topics in philosophy, epistemology, and mathematics. Dan is also passionate about boxing, both as a sport and as a discipline of character, and enjoys sharing his enthusiasm with others

He treasures time with his family—especially his wife, his two young daughters, and his baby boy—balancing his academic, professional, and personal interests with care and devotion.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Ramsey Theory Group is a diversified technology and digital services company developing products and solutions across industries including healthcare, field service, entertainment marketing, logistics, and automotive. The company applies deep expertise in artificial intelligence, software engineering, IT, and cybersecurity to help organizations operationalize AI and emerging technologies at scale. Its divisions and product portfolio include Erdos Technologies, Erdos Digital, Erdos Tracks, Erdos Logistics, Erdos Medical, and Eunifi.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.