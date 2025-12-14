Photo of Mia Martin Palm Beach mia martin palm beach fl

Mia Martin Palm Beach launches a Christmas Toy Drive to bring holiday cheer and essential support to children and families across Palm Beach County.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mia Martin, a Palm Beach personal banker and community advocate, has officially launched her annual Christmas Toy Drive to bring holiday joy to children and families across Palm Beach County. Known for her commitment to local service and financial empowerment, Mia Martin Palm Beach is expanding her charitable efforts this year with a larger donation network, new drop-off locations, and broader community partnerships.

The holiday initiative, led entirely by Mia Martin of Palm Beach, focuses on collecting new, unwrapped toys for children ages 2–14. All donations will be distributed to Palm Beach–area nonprofits and family support centers ahead of Christmas week, ensuring that local families facing financial hardship can experience a brighter, more joyful holiday season.

“Palm Beach is my home, and giving back, especially during the holidays, is incredibly important to me,” said Mia Martin Palm Beach. “No child should wake up on Christmas morning without a reason to smile. This toy drive is a chance for our community to come together and make a meaningful impact.”

How the Mia Martin Palm Beach Toy Drive Works

Donation Dates: Now through December 20

Accepted Items: New, unwrapped toys for children 2–14

Drop-Off Locations: Local banks, small businesses, and participating community centers across Palm Beach (complete list available upon request)

Distribution: Partner organizations will deliver toys to families before Christmas Eve

Palm Beach Growing Community Support

This year’s toy drive has already drawn strong engagement from Palm Beach residents, small business owners, and local volunteers eager to support Mia Martin Palm Beach and her mission. Through increased visibility and partnerships, the initiative aims to surpass last year’s donation total and reach even more families.

Mia Martin's Commitment to Palm Beach Families

In addition to her career in personal banking, Mia Martin Palm Beach is recognized for her dedication to empowering local families through financial education, charitable giving, and community engagement. Her Christmas Toy Drive has become one of her most impactful annual efforts, reflecting her belief in lifting others through generosity and shared purpose.

Community members interested in donating toys, becoming a drop-off location, or volunteering with the toy drive can contact the event team for more information.

About Mia Martin

Mia Martin Palm Beach is a personal banker and community advocate dedicated to supporting families throughout Palm Beach County. Known for her commitment to financial literacy and charitable outreach, Mia leads various local initiatives—including her annual Christmas Toy Drive—to uplift families and strengthen community connections.

