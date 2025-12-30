Submit Release
News Search

There were 564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 242,962 in the last 365 days.

BRIDGE Data Migration: Next Steps

Consultadd, the vendor selected to support districts with data migration, has begun scheduling introductory meetings with districts. During these initial meetings, districts will receive an overview of the transition process, including key phases, roles and responsibilities, timelines, and planned communication. Similar to Infinite Campus’ introductory meetings, Consultadd will contact districts to schedule these sessions in waves, with district trial data deadlines taken into consideration. All districts can expect to be contacted by the end of January.

Initial outreach will occur via email from an nd.gov domain. Please check your junk or spam folders regularly to ensure these messages are not missed.

If you have questions, please contact the BRIDGE project team at BRIDGE@nd.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BRIDGE Data Migration: Next Steps

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.