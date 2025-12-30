BRIDGE Data Migration: Next Steps

Consultadd, the vendor selected to support districts with data migration, has begun scheduling introductory meetings with districts. During these initial meetings, districts will receive an overview of the transition process, including key phases, roles and responsibilities, timelines, and planned communication. Similar to Infinite Campus’ introductory meetings, Consultadd will contact districts to schedule these sessions in waves, with district trial data deadlines taken into consideration. All districts can expect to be contacted by the end of January.

Initial outreach will occur via email from an nd.gov domain. Please check your junk or spam folders regularly to ensure these messages are not missed.

If you have questions, please contact the BRIDGE project team at BRIDGE@nd.gov.