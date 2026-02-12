BRIDGE Updates: Feb. 12, 2026

Data Sharing Agreements

NDDPI is working in partnership with the Attorney General’s Office to finalize updated data sharing agreement language. A final draft is anticipated by the end of the month and will be shared with districts once available. Districts are encouraged to review the draft upon release.

Statewide Longitudinal Data System (SLDS)

NDDPI continues to collaborate with North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) and other key stakeholders to review requirements and use cases for SLDS tools. The goal is to determine which, if any, current solutions and business functions will continue to operate after July 1.

For SLDS tools that will not be functional in their current form after July 1, the project team is actively identifying potential solutions and next steps. Additional updates will be shared as decisions are finalized to ensure districts have clarity moving forward.

BRIDGE Office Hours

Join us for BRIDGE Office Hours, an open forum designed for district personnel and partners to get real-time answers about the BRIDGE project. This session provides a direct opportunity to submit your questions, clarify project details, and engage in conversation with the BRIDGE project team. Whether you’re looking for technical guidance, implementation support, or clarity on upcoming milestones, Office Hours are your chance to connect, collaborate, and stay informed.

If you missed the January Office Hours, you can access the recordings in the links below: