BRIDGE Updates: Feb. 5, 2026

NDDPI has prepared updated guidance to support districts transitioning to Infinite Campus, clarifying statewide contract terms, cost responsibilities, and key implementation timelines. This update outlines contract structure, covered services, which potential overages NDDPI will cover versus those districts must manage, and how summer school, end-of-year processes, and data migration from PowerSchool and TieNet will be handled as districts prepare for the June 30, 2026, conversion deadline.

INFINITE CAMPUS CONTRACT CLARIFICATION

The statewide Infinite Campus contract is structured as an initial two-year term, with four additional 24-month renewals built into the agreement, for a total potential contract length of ten years. The contract also includes premium Infinite Campus modules, which are available to participating districts as part of the statewide agreement.

COST TO DISTRICTS

As Districts continue to work through implementation activities with Infinite Campus, NDDPI wants to be clear about potential cost overage scenarios and who is responsible for covering each. These potential additional costs are for services and solutions that are not covered by NDDPI’s contract with Infinite Campus. Specific details below:

Additional Costs (district responsibility):

Premium Product hardware purchases

Technical services relating to integrations with district purchased/owned software, third-party systems, and any district-specific customizations which require Infinite Campus development effort

Additional Costs (covered by NDDPI for districts):

Additional per-student, document storage space (beyond the 1MB default)

Additional months of data change tracking (beyond the 6 months default)

Migration services relating to importing unstructured data/documents into Infinite Campus

Where possible, NDDPI is committed to reducing the financial burden on districts for implementation activities and ongoing SIS support & maintenance.

SUMMER SCHOOL/END-OF-YEAR GUIDANCE

The BRIDGE Team has been working with our partners at Infinite Campus and our colleagues at NDIT/EduTech to develop guidance for managing Summer School and End of Year activities in PowerSchool, working towards our June 30, 2026, deadline.

Districts are encouraged to complete normal end of year processes, adjustments, and cleanup activities in PowerSchool as early as possible, with as much as possible completed before the “Final Edits Due” date on each district’s project schedule with Infinite Campus.

For each district, their Infinite Campus implementation team has identified a “Blackout Period,” starting with that district’s “Final Edits Due” date, and ending with the date that that district receives their Infinite Campus production site.

While most activities performed in PowerSchool after the “Final Edits Due” date WILL NOT migrate to Infinite Campus, there are several activities that WILL be migrated to Infinite Campus in the “Post-Production” conversion phase (i.e. after June 30, 2026). Any activities that WILL NOT migrate will need to be tracked and entered manually in Infinite Campus once the production environment is delivered.

The chart below is intended to provide baseline identification of these activities and guidance for districts.

Changes in PowerSchool That WILL NOT Migrate to Infinite Campus After District “Final Edits Due” Date Changes in PowerSchool That WILL Migrate to Infinite Campus During Post-Production (After June 30, 2026) Changes to the following data elements: School attribute Calendar Grade level Term Period Period schedule Department Room Course Section Section schedule Roster Course request Student data, demographics, etc. (except select student graduation data) Contact Address Enrollment

Grade book data

Attendance detail

Summer school transcript data for July–August 2026

Any other changes to PowerSchool data not specifically called out in the "WILL" column to the right Select student graduation data: Diploma date Grade 9 date Cohort year NGA Diploma type

Student transcript data/course final grade data

Aggregate attendance totals, replacing all aggregate attendance totals migrated as part of production delivery

State and federal program data

Important Considerations:

Updates to data that WILL NOT migrate will need to be tracked and manually entered in Infinite Campus if entered in PowerSchool after the “Final Edits Due” date.

During the post-production conversion, the existing transcript data in Infinite Campus will be replaced with transcript information as it exists in PowerSchool on June 30, 2026, which is why some districts will experience a short blackout period before updated transcript data is available again. This will be a full data replacement so districts should be sure not to enter any new transcript information manually into Infinite Campus until the blackout is over.

The post-production conversion will bring in aggregate attendance totals from PowerSchool as of June 30, 2026, and those totals will replace the aggregate values that were part of the initial migration. Detailed, day‑level attendance (such as specific absence dates) will not be included. One point of clarification is that the aggregate attendance being pulled includes only school‑year attendance and does not include summer school attendance.

For courses, if a student is rostered into a course before the production cutoff, that course and roster will be included in Infinite Campus SIS; if the roster change occurs after the cutoff, it will not be brought over and will need to be updated/entered manually, as we do not swing back to capture additional updates. For final grades, using PowerSchool terminology, “Stored Grades” will come over as part of the transcript data during the post-production conversion, but any other grading information tied to courses, such as ongoing assignments, calculations, or mid-term grades, will not be transferred.

The Grade Book should not be used for Summer School 2026 because it will not be comprehensive and setting it up would be a very heavy lift given the tight turnaround for when districts would want it operational. Additionally, no grade book data is coming in from PowerSchool as part of the conversion, so anything entered in Infinite Campus may be incomplete.

Key Takeaways:

DATA MIGRATION

TieNet Migration

The BRIDGE Team has met with both Infinite Campus and with TieNet to discuss data structures, formats, contents, etc. to inform our data migration process.

The TieNet Support team has committed to providing us with preliminary data export by the end of February.

We're still working on: The exact process, timeline, and expectations for system cutover The exact process, timeline, and technical path for migrating TieNet data Resources for training



We will communicate updates/decisions/plans, etc. as they become available, with the next update by Feb. 28, 2026.

PowerSchool-to-Infinite Campus Data Migration

All districts have been sent communication from our vendor, Consultadd, to begin discussion and discovery for data migration. More than 100 districts have responded, and more than 60 have had their initial meetings.

More than 60 districts have yet to respond to set up initial discussions. Please book your initial discussion with Consultadd through the link provided in the most recent reminder email if you haven't done so already.

We are still actively working on: The exact process, duration, and cadence of the data migration process The exact process, timeline, format, and retention expectations for the final backup of data from PowerSchool, including how to deliver that data to districts



We will communicate updates/decisions/plans, etc. as they become available, with the next update by Feb. 28, 2026.

BRIDGE IDENTITY, AUTHENTICATION, & AUTHORIZATION

The BRIDGE Team has been collaborating with NDIT/EduTech resources, with input from district technology stakeholders, to address and plan changes to Identity, Authentication, and Authorization related to the move to Infinite Campus this summer. This working group started by identifying affected processes, systems, and solutions, and by drafting standards and guidance to address the needs and expectations of several stakeholder groups. Priority is being placed on what must be done in the immediate term (e.g. by the time Infinite Campus goes live this summer), but there is also a focus on long term to improve processes, all while maintaining the best possible security posture.

The working group is currently working on the following:

Clear guidance for districts regarding standards, expectations, and patterns / practices to best manage identity/authentication/authorization across key stakeholder groups.

Enabling/improving the automated process to provision/modify/deprovision accounts upon student enrollment/staff onboarding.

Exploring solutions for systems/solutions that currently depend on PowerSchool-native identity/credentials

Identifying options and opportunities for single sign on, especially for districts that maintain their own domains

The working group will provide updates and guidance as we make progress on these activities. We expect our next update to be communicated by Feb. 28, 2026.