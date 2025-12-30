MPD Investigating Congress Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at approximately 8:01 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Devonta Prince Williams of Southeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 25192446

