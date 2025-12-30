Visitor Spending Increased in November 2025 Despite Fewer Visitor Arrivals

Posted on Dec 30, 2025 in News

For Immediate Release: December 30, 2025

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total spending by visitors in November 2025 was $1.77 billion (measured in nominal dollars), up 15.9 percent compared to November 2024. Visitors in November 2025 spent more on an average daily basis ($271 per person, +15.2%) which offset a 3.6 percent decrease in total arrivals to 736,831 visitors.

In November 2025, 728,072 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 8,760 visitors arrived via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 755,784 visitors (-3.7%) arrived by air and 8,271 visitors (+5.9%) came by out-of-state cruise ships in November 2024.

The average length of stay by total visitors in November 2025 was 8.85 days, which was longer compared to November 2024 (8.49 days, +4.3%). The statewide average daily census¹ was 217,412 visitors in November 2025 compared to 216,109 visitors

(+0.6%) in November 2024.

In November 2025, 402,840 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a 2.4 percent decrease from November 2024 (412,957 visitors). Although there were fewer U.S. West visitors in November 2025, they spent more on an average daily basis, resulting in higher total spending ($901.0 million) compared to November 2024 ($728.0 million, +23.8%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in November 2025 rose to $260 per person compared $215 per person (+20.6%) in November 2024.

There were 168,386 visitors from the U.S. East in November 2025, up 3.1 percent compared to November 2024 (163,246 visitors). U.S. East visitors in November 2025 also spent more per day, contributing to higher total spending ($515.9 million) than in November 2024 ($408.0 million, +26.5%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors increased to $311 per person in November 2025 compared to $271 per person (+14.7%) in November 2024.

In November 2025, 58,216 visitors arrived from Japan, growth of 4.2 percent from November 2024 (55,869 visitors). Visitors from Japan spent $83.0 million in November 2025 compared to $81.7 million (+1.6%) in November 2024. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in November 2025 ($248 per person) decreased slightly compared to November 2024 ($252 per person, -1.6%), due to lower spending on shopping, food, entertainment and recreation.

In November 2025, 38,721 visitors arrived from Canada, down 22.2 percent from November 2024 (49,746 visitors). Visitors from Canada spent $94.8 million in November 2025 compared to $122.1 million (-22.3%) in November 2024. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in November 2025 ($226 per person) was slightly more than November 2024 ($224 per person, +0.8%).

There were 59,909 visitors from all other international markets in November 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other countries. In comparison, there were 73,966 visitors (-19.0%) from all other international markets in November 2024.

Air capacity to Hawaii in November 2025 (4,792 transpacific flights with 1,059,378 seats) dropped slightly compared to November 2024 (4,795 flights, -0.1% with 1,061,794 seats, -0.2%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 8,774,096 visitors arrived in the first 11 months of 2025, down slightly (-0.2%) from 8,793,885 visitors in the first 11 months of 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $19.64 billion, which was an increase from $18.54 billion (+5.9%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In November 2025, 327,718 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 74,943 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in November 2025 had been to Hawaii before (85.1%), while 14.9 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 56.1 percent of U.S. West visitors in November 2025 stayed in hotels, 14.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 10.2 percent stayed in rental homes and 9.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 11 months of 2025, there were 4,577,631 visitors from the U.S. West compared to 4,542,568 visitors (+0.8%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

U.S. West visitors spent $9.46 billion in the first 11 months of 2025 compared to $8.71 billion (+8.7%) in the first 11 months of 2024. The average daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2025 was $247 per person, higher than the first 11 months of 2024 ($229 per person, +7.7%).

U.S. East: In November 2025, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the Mid-Atlantic (36,550 visitors), South Atlantic (34,912 visitors) and East North Central (33,035 visitors) regions. Six out of ten U.S. East visitors in November 2025 had been to Hawaii before (62.4%), while 37.6 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 63.7 percent of U.S. East visitors in November 2025 stayed in hotels, 12.9 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 9.7 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.5 percent stayed in condominiums and 7.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 11 months of 2025, 2,170,555 visitors arrived from the U.S. East compared to 2,144,288 visitors (+1.2%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

U.S. East visitors spent $5.94 billion in the first 11 months of 2025 compared to $5.46 billion (+8.8%) in the first 11 months of 2024. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2025 of $289 per person increased from the first 11 months of 2024 ($265 per person, +8.9%).

Japan: Of the 58,216 visitors in November 2025, 58,160 visitors arrived on international flights and 56 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in November 2025 were repeat visitors (70.9%), while 29.1 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 76.6 percent of Japanese visitors in November 2025 stayed in hotels, 15.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.5 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 11 months of 2025, there were 659,993 visitors from Japan compared to 641,792 visitors (+2.8%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

Visitors from Japan spent $976.3 million in the first 11 months of 2025 compared to $953.9 million (+2.4%) in the first 11 months of 2024. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2025 ($245 per person) increased compared to the first 11 months of 2024 ($240 per person, +2.1%).

Canada: Of the 38,721 visitors in November 2025, 33,607 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 5,114 visitors came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Canadian visitors in November 2025 (67.7%) had been to Hawaii before while 32.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 55.0 percent of Canadian visitors in November 2025 stayed in hotels, 23.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.1 percent stayed in timeshares, 9.2 percent stayed in rental homes and 5.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 11 months of 2025, there were 347,712 visitors from Canada compared to 391,782 visitors (-11.2%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

Visitors from Canada spent $878.1 million in the first 11 months of 2025 compared to $954.7 million (-8.0%) in the first 11 months of 2024. Daily visitor spending in the first 11 months of 2025 of $229 per person was higher compared to the first 11 months of 2024 ($223 per person, +2.4%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 425,967 visitors to Oahu in November 2025 compared to 444,095 visitors (-4.1%) in November 2025. Visitor spending increased to $735.9 million in November 2025 from $598.0 million (+23.1%) in November 2024. The average daily census on Oahu was 102,195 visitors in November 2025 compared to 100,677 visitors

(+1.5%) in November 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025, there were 5,186,726 visitors to Oahu compared to 5,261,434 visitors (-1.4%) in the first 11 months of 2024. For the first 11 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $8.61 billion, an increase from $8.11 billion (+6.2%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

Maui: Twenty-seven months after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 200,823 visitors to Maui in November 2025 compared to 197,803 visitors (+1.5%) in November 2024. Visitor spending rose to $522.6 million in November 2025 from $445.3 million (+17.4%) in November 2024. The average daily census on Maui was 54,479 visitors in November 2025 compared to 52,473 visitors (+3.8%) in November 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025, there were 2,272,476 visitors to Maui compared to 2,122,981 visitors (+7.0%) in the first 11 months of 2024. For the first 11 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $5.31 billion compared to $4.72 billion (+12.6%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

Kauai: There were 103,858 visitors to Kauai in November 2025 compared to 104,894 visitors (-1.0%) in November 2024. Visitor spending was $236.9 million in November 2025 compared to $209.6 million (+13.1%) in November 2024. The average daily census on Kauai was 27,183 visitors in November 2025 compared to 25,858 visitors (+5.1%) in November 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025, there were 1,297,022 visitors to Kauai compared to 1,269,333 visitors (+2.2%) in the first 11 months of 2024. For the first 11 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.66 billion compared to $2.62 billion (+1.5%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

Hawaii Island: There were 124,356 visitors to Hawaii Island in November 2025 compared to 133,444 visitors (-6.8%) in November 2024. Visitor spending of $254.5 million in November 2025 was slightly higher than November 2024 ($254.3 million, +0.1%). The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 31,225 visitors in November 2025 compared to 34,787 visitors (-10.2%) in November 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025, there were 1,586,274 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 1,567,072 visitors (+1.2%) in the first 11 months of 2024. For the first 11 months of 2025, total visitor spending was $2.87 billion compared to $2.88 billion (-0.3%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 3,931 nonstop domestic flights with 838,688 seats from the continental U.S. in November 2025 compared to 3,906 flights (+0.6%) with 836,463 seats (+0.3%) in November 2024.

U.S. West: In November 2025, 3,550 scheduled flights with 736,517 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

There were slightly more flights (3,535, +0.4%) but slightly fewer scheduled seats (737,031, -0.1%) compared to November 2024. Growth in seats from Anchorage, Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City and Seattle were offset by fewer seats from Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

U.S. East: In November 2025, 364 scheduled flights with 99,359 seats operated to Hawai?i from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased from November 2024 (356 flights, +2.2% with 97,155 seats, +2.3%). Fewer seats from Boston, Detroit, New York JFK and discontinued service from Austin were offset by growth in seats from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis and Newark.

International Flights

In November 2025, there were 861 nonstop flights with 220,690 seats to Hawaii from international points of origin including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and many other Pacific islands. International air capacity decreased from November 2024 (889 flights, -3.1% with 225,331 seats, -2.1%).

Japan: In November 2025, there were 369 scheduled flights with 107,232 seats from Japan.

Air capacity decreased slightly from November 2024 (370 flights, -0.3% with 108,329 seats, -1.0%). Growth in scheduled seats from Haneda, Nagoya and Osaka was offset by fewer seats from Fukuoka and Narita to Honolulu.

Canada: There were 231 scheduled flights with 40,328 seats from Canada in November 2025.

Air capacity decreased compared to November 2024 (281 flights, -17.8% with 49,099 seats, -17.9%). Growth in scheduled seats from Edmonton was offset by fewer seats from Calgary and Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In November 2025, there were 53 scheduled flights with 13,898 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 64 flights (-17.2%) with 18,107 seats (-23.2%) in November 2024.

In November 2025, there were 53 scheduled flights with 13,898 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, down from 64 flights (-17.2%) with 18,107 seats (-23.2%) in November 2024. New Zealand: In November 2025, there were 19 scheduled flights with 5,216 seats from Auckland compared to 19 flights (0.0%) with 5,273 seats (-1.1%) in November 2024.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. Korea: There were 84 scheduled flights with 25,833 seats from Seoul in November 2025, compared to 74 flights (+13.5%) with 20,962 seats (+23.2%) in November 2024.

There were 84 scheduled flights with 25,833 seats from Seoul in November 2025, compared to 74 flights (+13.5%) with 20,962 seats (+23.2%) in November 2024. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei to Hawaii ended in April 2020.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 29 scheduled flights with 10,150 seats from Guam in November 2025 compared to 30 flights (-3.3%) with 10,500 seats (-3.3%) in November 2024.

There were 29 scheduled flights with 10,150 seats from Guam in November 2025 compared to 30 flights (-3.3%) with 10,500 seats (-3.3%) in November 2024. Philippines: There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in November 2025 compared to 19 flights (+10.5%) with 5,921 seats (+9.6%) in November 2024.

There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in November 2025 compared to 19 flights (+10.5%) with 5,921 seats (+9.6%) in November 2024. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in November 2025 and also in November 2024.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Apia in November 2025 and also in November 2024. Rarotonga: There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats from the Cook Islands in November 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) and 756 seats (+25.0%) in November 2024.

There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats from the Cook Islands in November 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) and 756 seats (+25.0%) in November 2024. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Christmas Island in November 2025 and also in November 2024.

There were four scheduled flights with 668 seats from Christmas Island in November 2025 and also in November 2024. Marshall Islands: There were 15 flights with 2,490 seats from Majuro in November 2025. There was no service from Majuro in November 2024.

There were 15 flights with 2,490 seats from Majuro in November 2025. There was no service from Majuro in November 2024. Fiji: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in November 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) and 680 seats (+25.0%) in November 2024.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Nadi in November 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) and 680 seats (+25.0%) in November 2024. American Samoa: There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in November 2025, compared to eight flights (+50.0%) with 2,224 seats (+50.0%) in November 2024.

There were 12 scheduled flights with 3,336 seats from Pago Pago in November 2025, compared to eight flights (+50.0%) with 2,224 seats (+50.0%) in November 2024. French Polynesia: There were five scheduled flights with 1,390 seats from Papeete in November 2025 compared to four flights (+25.0%) and 1,112 seats (+25.0%) in November 2024.

In the first 11 months of 2025, there were 53,645 transpacific flights with 11,911,991 seats, compared to 54,421 flights (-1.4%) with 12,080,416 seats (-1.4%) in the first 11 months of 2024.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In November 2025, 8,760 visitors came via four trips by out-of-state cruise ships. Another 11,237 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In November 2024, 8,271 visitors (+5.9%) came via five trips by out-of-state cruise ships. One of these ships had a turnaround trip, with visitors that arrived on that ship departing by air after touring the Hawaiian Islands. After the first group of cruise visitors for that ship left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to board the same ship, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. There were 1,853 visitors who flew into Honolulu for the turnaround trip. Another 11,336 visitors (-0.9%) flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In the first 11 months of 2025, 131,147 visitors came via 69 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 6,756 visitors who flew to Honolulu to board turnaround trips. Another 101,016 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

In the first 11 months of 2024, 150,069 visitors (-12.6%) came to Hawaii via 77 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 5,541 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround trips on out-of-state cruise ships. Another 114,042 visitors (-11.4%) came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

In November 2025, total visitor spending increased 15.9 percent to $1.77 billion. Even though there were fewer total visitors (-3.6%) than a year ago, these visitors stayed longer and spent more on a daily basis.

Both U.S. West and U.S. East markets recorded growth in visitor spending (U.S West, +23.8%; U.S. East, +26.5%) and in visitor days (U.S West, +2.6%; U.S East, +10.3%) compared to November 2024.

The Canadian market continued to be impacted by economic and political uncertainty and recorded decreased visitor spending (-22.3%) and visitor arrivals (-22.2%) in November 2025.

We are encouraged to see continued improvement from Japan, which recorded a 4.2 percent increase in visitor arrivals and $83.0 million in visitor spending (+1.6%) for November 2025. This marked the third month of consecutive increases in both categories.

Similar to the rest of the country, Hawaii has seen growth from Korean visitors. Arrivals (15,271 visitors, +38.4%) and total visitor spending ($39.1 million, +38.2%) from this market was very strong in November 2025 compared to the same month last year. For the first 11 months of 2025, arrivals from Korea rose 7.1 percent to 147,070 visitors while total spending increased 4.7 percent to $382.9 million.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the November 2025 tables here.

ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (NOVEMBER 2025P VS. NOVEMBER 2024) 2025P 2024 % change 2025P YTD 2024 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,765.9 1,524.2 15.9 19,636.7 18,537.4 5.9 Total by air 1,761.6 1,519.5 15.9 19,574.0 18,458.5 6.0 U.S. Total 1,416.9 1,135.9 24.7 15,405.2 14,166.0 8.7 U.S. West 901.0 728.0 23.8 9,462.1 8,705.3 8.7 U.S. East 515.9 408.0 26.5 5,943.2 5,460.6 8.8 Japan 83.0 81.7 1.6 976.3 953.9 2.4 Canada 94.8 122.1 -22.3 878.1 954.7 -8.0 All Others 166.9 179.7 -7.2 2,314.4 2,384.0 -2.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.3 4.7 -8.9 62.7 79.0 -20.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,522,358 6,483,257 0.6 75,996,499 76,222,210 -0.3 Total by air 6,482,130 6,439,999 0.7 75,394,264 75,522,898 -0.2 U.S. Total 5,125,305 4,882,750 5.0 58,858,283 58,530,323 0.6 U.S. West 3,467,932 3,379,834 2.6 38,270,764 37,932,112 0.9 U.S. East 1,657,373 1,502,916 10.3 20,587,519 20,598,211 -0.1 Japan 335,247 324,918 3.2 3,982,323 3,974,042 0.2 Canada 419,341 543,875 -22.9 3,842,493 4,277,143 -10.2 All Others 602,237 688,456 -12.5 8,711,165 8,741,391 -0.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 40,228 43,258 -7.0 602,235 699,312 -13.9 VISITOR ARRIVALS 736,831 764,055 -3.6 8,774,096 8,793,885 -0.2 Total by air 728,072 755,784 -3.7 8,642,949 8,643,816 0.0 U.S. Total 571,226 576,203 -0.9 6,748,186 6,686,857 0.9 U.S. West 402,840 412,957 -2.4 4,577,631 4,542,568 0.8 U.S. East 168,386 163,246 3.1 2,170,555 2,144,288 1.2 Japan 58,216 55,869 4.2 659,993 641,792 2.8 Canada 38,721 49,746 -22.2 347,712 391,782 -11.2 All Others 59,909 73,966 -19.0 887,059 923,386 -3.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,760 8,271 5.9 131,147 150,069 -12.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 217,412 216,109 0.6 227,534 227,529 0.0 Total by air 216,071 214,667 0.7 225,731 225,441 0.1 U.S. Total 170,843 162,758 5.0 176,222 174,717 0.9 U.S. West 115,598 112,661 2.6 114,583 113,230 1.2 U.S. East 55,246 50,097 10.3 61,639 61,487 0.2 Japan 11,175 10,831 3.2 11,923 11,863 0.5 Canada 13,978 18,129 -22.9 11,504 12,768 -9.9 All Others 20,075 22,949 -12.5 26,081 26,094 0.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,341 1,442 -7.0 1,803 2,087 -13.6 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.85 8.49 4.3 8.66 8.67 -0.1 Total by air 8.90 8.52 4.5 8.72 8.74 -0.2 U.S. Total 8.97 8.47 5.9 8.72 8.75 -0.4 U.S. West 8.61 8.18 5.2 8.36 8.35 0.1 U.S. East 9.84 9.21 6.9 9.48 9.61 -1.3 Japan 5.76 5.82 -1.0 6.03 6.19 -2.6 Canada 10.83 10.93 -0.9 11.05 10.92 1.2 All Others 10.05 9.31 8.0 9.82 9.47 3.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.59 5.23 -12.2 4.59 4.66 -1.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 270.7 235.1 15.2 258.4 243.2 6.2 Total by air 271.8 235.9 15.2 259.6 244.4 6.2 U.S. Total 276.4 232.6 18.8 261.7 242.0 8.1 U.S. West 259.8 215.4 20.6 247.2 229.5 7.7 U.S. East 311.3 271.5 14.7 288.7 265.1 8.9 Japan 247.6 251.5 -1.6 245.2 240.0 2.1 Canada 226.2 224.4 0.8 228.5 223.2 2.4 All Others 277.1 261.1 6.1 265.7 272.7 -2.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 107.1 109.3 -2.0 104.1 112.9 -7.8 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,396.6 1,994.9 20.1 2,238.0 2,108.0 6.2 Total by air 2,419.5 2,010.5 20.3 2,264.7 2,135.5 6.1 U.S. Total 2,480.4 1,971.4 25.8 2,282.9 2,118.5 7.8 U.S. West 2,236.6 1,762.8 26.9 2,067.0 1,916.4 7.9 U.S. East 3,063.7 2,499.1 22.6 2,738.1 2,546.6 7.5 Japan 1,425.7 1,462.8 -2.5 1,479.3 1,486.2 -0.5 Canada 2,449.3 2,453.8 -0.2 2,525.3 2,436.7 3.6 All Others 2,785.5 2,429.8 14.6 2,609.1 2,581.8 1.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 491.7 571.6 -14.0 477.9 526.1 -9.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (NOVEMBER 2025P VS. NOVEMBER 2024P) 2025P 2024 % change 2025P YTD 2024 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 1,765.9 1,524.2 15.9 19,636.7 18,537.4 5.9 Total by air 1,761.6 1,519.5 15.9 19,574.0 18,458.5 6.0 Oahu 735.9 598.0 23.1 8,614.5 8,111.1 6.2 Maui 522.6 445.3 17.4 5,312.7 4,719.2 12.6 Molokai 2.2 2.4 -9.4 27.3 27.4 -0.4 Lanai 9.4 9.9 -4.9 88.9 99.7 -10.8 Kauai 236.9 209.6 13.1 2,656.2 2,617.4 1.5 Hawaii Island 254.5 254.3 0.1 2,874.4 2,883.6 -0.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.3 4.7 -8.9 62.7 79.0 -20.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,522,358 6,483,257 0.6 75,996,499 76,222,210 -0.3 Total by air 6,482,130 6,439,999 0.7 75,394,264 75,522,898 -0.2 Oahu 3,065,845 3,020,304 1.5 36,208,061 36,964,189 -2.0 Maui 1,634,377 1,574,184 3.8 17,560,783 16,763,254 4.8 Molokai 13,259 11,788 12.5 141,660 156,407 -9.4 Lanai 16,402 14,372 14.1 147,628 156,992 -6.0 Kauai 815,498 775,732 5.1 9,504,664 9,431,377 0.8 Hawaii Island 936,749 1,043,618 -10.2 11,831,468 12,050,679 -1.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 40,228 43,258 -7.0 602,235 699,312 -13.9 VISITOR ARRIVALS 736,831 764,055 -3.6 8,774,096 8,793,885 -0.2 Total by air 728,072 755,784 -3.7 8,642,949 8,643,816 0.0 Oahu 425,967 444,095 -4.1 5,186,726 5,261,434 -1.4 Maui 200,823 197,803 1.5 2,272,476 2,122,981 7.0 Molokai 2,407 1,722 39.7 28,031 27,642 1.4 Lanai 3,645 3,242 12.4 40,545 41,444 -2.2 Kauai 103,858 104,894 -1.0 1,297,022 1,269,333 2.2 Hawaii Island 124,356 133,444 -6.8 1,586,274 1,567,072 1.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 8,760 8,271 5.9 131,147 150,069 -12.6 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 217,412 216,109 0.6 227,534 227,529 0.0 Total by air 216,071 214,667 0.7 225,731 225,441 0.1 Oahu 102,195 100,677 1.5 108,407 110,341 -1.8 Maui 54,479 52,473 3.8 52,577 50,040 5.1 Molokai 442 393 12.5 424 467 -9.2 Lanai 547 479 14.1 442 469 -5.7 Kauai 27,183 25,858 5.1 28,457 28,153 1.1 Hawaii Island 31,225 34,787 -10.2 35,424 35,972 -1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 1,341 1,442 -7.0 1,803 2,087 -13.6 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.85 8.49 4.3 8.66 8.67 -0.1 Total by air 8.90 8.52 4.5 8.72 8.74 -0.2 Oahu 7.20 6.80 5.8 6.98 7.03 -0.6 Maui 8.14 7.96 2.3 7.73 7.90 -2.1 Molokai 5.51 6.84 -19.5 5.05 5.66 -10.7 Lanai 4.50 4.43 1.5 3.64 3.79 -3.9 Kauai 7.85 7.40 6.2 7.33 7.43 -1.4 Hawaii Island 7.53 7.82 -3.7 7.46 7.69 -3.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.59 5.23 -12.2 4.59 4.66 -1.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 270.7 235.1 15.2 258.4 243.2 6.2 Total by air 271.8 235.9 15.2 259.6 244.4 6.2 Oahu 240.0 198.0 21.2 237.9 219.4 8.4 Maui 319.8 282.9 13.1 302.5 281.5 7.5 Molokai 166.9 207.3 -19.5 192.7 175.2 10.0 Lanai 575.5 690.7 -16.7 602.3 635.0 -5.2 Kauai 290.5 270.2 7.5 279.5 277.5 0.7 Hawaii Island 271.7 243.7 11.5 242.9 239.3 1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 107.1 109.3 -2.0 104.1 112.9 -7.8 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,396.6 1,994.9 20.1 2,238.0 2,108.0 6.2 Total by air 2,419.5 2,010.5 20.3 2,264.7 2,135.5 6.1 Oahu 1,727.5 1,346.5 28.3 1,660.9 1,541.6 7.7 Maui 2,602.5 2,251.0 15.6 2,337.8 2,222.9 5.2 Molokai 919.4 1,418.6 -35.2 974.0 991.6 -1.8 Lanai 2,589.7 3,061.6 -15.4 2,192.9 2,405.5 -8.8 Kauai 2,281.3 1,998.0 14.2 2,047.9 2,062.1 -0.7 Hawaii Island 2,046.6 1,905.6 7.4 1,812.0 1,840.1 -1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 491.7 571.6 -14.0 477.9 526.1 -9.2

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism