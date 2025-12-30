Carolina Signs and Wonders Spins off Dedicated Commercial Electrical Division

Logo

Carolina Signs & Wonders launched Carolina Commercial Electric, a standalone licensed division dedicated to professional commercial electrical services.

By launching Carolina Commercial Electric as a standalone division, we are investing in dedicated teams, refined processes, and specialized training to better provide commercial electrical solutions.” — Saul Ayla - General Manager

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Signs and Wonders , a leading full-service commercial signage company, today announced the launch of Carolina Commercial Electric , a standalone division dedicated exclusively to commercial electrical services. The new division formalizes and expands the company’s long-standing electrical expertise developed through years of complex signage installations and large-scale commercial projects.Carolina Commercial Electric was created to meet growing demand for specialized, high-quality commercial electrical work delivered by dedicated professionals. By spinning off this focused division, Carolina Signs and Wonders is bringing its deep technical knowledge, rigorous safety standards, and proven project execution into a purpose-built electrical organization with highly trained, experienced personnel concentrating solely on commercial electrical systems.“Our signage projects have always required a strong foundation in commercial electrical work,” said company leadership. “By launching Carolina Commercial Electric as a standalone division, we are investing in dedicated teams, refined processes, and specialized training to better serve customers who need reliable, professional commercial electrical solutions.”Carolina Commercial Electric provides electrical services that support commercial buildouts, infrastructure upgrades, and complex installations, drawing on the same disciplined approach that has driven the success of Carolina Signs and Wonders. The division is fully licensed to perform commercial electrical work in both North Carolina and South Carolina, ensuring compliance, safety, and consistency across projects throughout the region.This strategic expansion reinforces Carolina Signs and Wonders’ commitment to delivering end-to-end solutions while allowing each organization to focus on its core strengths—signage excellence and commercial electrical expertise—at the highest level.For more information, visit www.carolinasignsandwonders.com or www.carolinacommercialelectric.com About Carolina Signs and WondersCarolina Signs and Wonders is a full-service commercial sign company specializing in large-scale, complex, and high-end signage projects. The company provides comprehensive solutions including design, permitting, fabrication, electrical integration, and installation for clients across the Southeast.About Carolina Commercial ElectricCarolina Commercial Electric is a dedicated commercial electrical contractor providing professional electrical services for commercial projects. Licensed in North Carolina and South Carolina, the company delivers safe, reliable, and expertly executed electrical solutions backed by years of real-world installation experience.

