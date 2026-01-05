Carolina Signs and Wonders Honored as Best Sign Company in North Carolina by Consumer Choice Awards

Carolina signs and wonders Consumer Choice Award

We deliver complete solutions that empower businesses to stand out, engage their customers, and communicate their brand. Being recognized as the Best Sign Company validates the hard work of our team.” — Todd Golbus

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carolina Signs and Wonders , a full-service commercial signage leader headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been recognized as the Best Sign Company in North Carolina by an independent industry evaluator through the Consumer Choice Awards for Business Excellence. This prestigious distinction underscores the company’s exceptional performance, comprehensive capabilities, and sustained commitment to delivering high-quality signage solutions that elevate brands and support business success across the state and beyond.Consumer Choice AwardThe Consumer Choice Awards, renowned for identifying firms that excel in customer satisfaction, service quality, and professional integrity, selected Carolina Signs and Wonders based on rigorous evaluation criteria and consumer feedback. This honor reflects the company’s leadership in the commercial signage industry and its ability to consistently deliver results that exceed client expectations.Consumer Choice AwardComprehensive Signage Solutions from Concept to CompletionCarolina Signs and Wonders has built its reputation on providing a comprehensive range of signage services that span the entire project lifecycle — from initial design and engineering through permitting, fabrication, installation, and post-installation support. As a full-service partner to businesses of all sizes, the company’s differentiated model eliminates the need for clients to manage multiple vendors, ensuring seamless coordination, efficient timelines, and unparalleled accountability throughout each project.Carolina Signs and Wonders“Our approach has always been to deliver not just signage, but complete solutions that empower businesses to stand out, engage their customers, and communicate their brand with impact,” said Todd Golbus, Founder and CEO of Carolina Signs and Wonders. “Being recognized as the Best Sign Company in North Carolina by the Consumer Choice Awards validates the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us.”From custom storefront signs, LED and digital displays, and architectural signage to wayfinding systems, trade show exhibits, and illuminated message centers, Carolina Signs and Wonders serves a broad spectrum of commercial environments with tailored solutions that reflect the unique identity and business goals of each client.Carolina Singns and WondersSolving Challenges Other Firms Can’tA key differentiator for Carolina Signs and Wonders is the company’s ability to undertake and successfully complete projects that other sign firms may consider too complex or technically demanding. Whether it’s high-rise illuminated signage, multi-location brand rollouts, or digital signage with advanced programming requirements, the firm’s deep expertise and integrated execution model enable it to navigate intricate design, engineering, compliance, and installation challenges with precision and reliability.Carolina Singns and WondersMany of the company’s clients require signage that must perform under unique aesthetic, structural, or environmental constraints, and Carolina Signs and Wonders regularly delivers solutions that balance creative design with robust engineering. This capability has made the company a preferred partner for both local and regional enterprises seeking signage that makes a memorable impression and drives measurable results.Statewide and Regional ImpactWhile the Consumer Choice Awards designation specifically recognizes Carolina Signs and Wonders as the best in North Carolina, the company’s impact extends beyond a single state. With significant project experience throughout the Carolinas and an expanding service footprint that includes the recent addition of a Greensboro office to better serve businesses in the Triad, the company continues to strengthen its regional presence and support growth across multiple markets.Carolina Singns and WondersAcross North Carolina and South Carolina, Carolina Signs and Wonders has delivered signage solutions for a diverse roster of clients — from local small businesses and rapidly scaling mid-sized companies to national brands and large institutions. This broad portfolio demonstrates both the versatility of the company’s offerings and its ability to deliver quality workmanship regardless of project scale or complexity.Carolina Singns and WondersCommitment to Safety, Quality, and Client SatisfactionIn addition to design and technical expertise, Carolina Signs and Wonders places a strong emphasis on safety and operational excellence. The company maintains a rigorous safety program that meets or exceeds industry standards, ensuring that every installation is conducted with careful planning, risk mitigation, and compliance with all relevant regulations and best practices. This commitment to safe work execution protects employees, clients, and the public, while reinforcing the company’s reputation as a trusted and responsible service provider.Quality is embedded into every phase of the company’s workflow. From material selection to fabrication precision and final installation craftsmanship, each signage project is reviewed against strict quality benchmarks to ensure durability, visual impact, and performance longevity. This focus on excellence contributes to high client satisfaction and strong referral-driven business growth.Carolina Singns and WondersClient-Centered Service and CollaborationCarolina Signs and Wonders attributes much of its success to a highly collaborative client engagement process. Project teams work closely with clients from the earliest planning discussions to ensure that strategic objectives, brand values, and operational requirements are fully understood and reflected in the final signage outcome. Clear communication, responsive project management, and transparent budgeting practices are hallmarks of the company’s service delivery model.Carolina Singns and WondersThis commitment to client experience has helped Carolina Signs and Wonders earn strong word-of-mouth referrals, repeat business, and a growing list of satisfied customers who rely on the firm as a trusted partner for their visual branding and environmental signage needs.About Carolina Signs and WondersFounded with a mission to elevate the role of signage as an essential business asset, Carolina Signs and Wonders is a full-service commercial signage company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a growing regional presence across the Carolinas. The company offers end-to-end signage solutions that include custom design, structural engineering, permitting, precision fabrication, and professional installation. Carolina Signs and Wonders serves a wide range of industries and business types, with a focus on delivering high-quality, durable, and visually compelling signage that helps brands engage their audiences and achieve business objectives.Carolina Singns and WondersFor more information about Carolina Signs and Wonders and its award-winning signage services, visit www.carolinasignsandwonders.com or contact the company directly.Media Contact:Carolina Signs and Wonders1700 University Commercial PlaceCharlotte, NC 28213Phone: (704) 997-1797Email: info@carolinasignsandwonders.comWebsite: www.carolinasignsandwonders.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.