Democratic Republic of Congo Modernizes Foreign Trade System Under Leadership of Trade Minister Julien Paluku

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC has taken a decisive step toward modern, transparent, and business-friendly international trade, driven by the leadership of Minister of Foreign Trade Julien Paluku. The government officially launched the electronic transmission of trade documentation between the S-ONE system of SEGUCE (the Integrated Single Window Operator) and ASYCUDA World, the automated customs platform of the Directorate General of Customs and Excise (DGDA).This landmark reform represents a major achievement of Minister Paluku’s agenda to streamline cross-border trade, reduce costs, and align the DRC with global best practices in customs and trade facilitation.A Game-Changer for Importers, Exporters, and InvestorsThe full digitization of trade documentation eliminates manual processes that historically slowed imports and exports. Under Minister Paluku’s leadership, the reform is designed to:- Reduce transaction costs and clearance times for imports, exports, and transit operations- Ensure full transparency and traceability across the supply chain- Improve compliance with international standards- Strengthen customs revenue mobilization through enhanced fraud prevention“This reform is not a barrier to trade—it is a catalyst,” said Minister Julien Paluku. “It reduces costs, shortens delays, reinforces transparency, and puts an end to unnecessary administrative interference that businesses have faced in the past.”Strengthening the Business ClimateThe Prime Minister of the DRC, Judith Suminwa, described the reform as a historic digital transformation that strengthens the country’s integration into global trade and supports sustainable development objectives. The Minister of Finance emphasized that the new system will significantly improve public revenue collection by combating customs fraud.For international investors—particularly American companies seeking efficient access to African markets—the reform signals a clear commitment by the DRC to improving its ease of doing business, regulatory predictability, and governance standards.A Structural Reform With Long-Term ImpactBeyond its technical scope, the reform marks a cultural shift in public administration. Mandatory for all users, the electronic system establishes a new standard for accountability, efficiency, and transparency in Congolese trade operations.Under Minister Julien Paluku’s stewardship, the modernization of foreign trade management stands as a cornerstone of the DRC’s broader economic transformation—positioning the country as a more competitive, reliable, and transparent partner in international commerce.About the Ministry of Foreign TradeThe Ministry of Foreign Trade of the Democratic Republic of Congo is responsible for formulating and implementing policies that promote exports, facilitate imports, and strengthen the country’s integration into the global economy.To help American businesses trade with Congo DRC, the Ministry of Foreign Trade of the Democratic Republic of Congo has established a liaison office in the United States led by Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso, who can be reached at +1 704 910 7185 – dr.ngoienshisso@gtmco.org

