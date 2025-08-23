Congolese-American Diaspora Condemns Kenyan President Ruto’s Goma Appointment as a Threat to Peace and Sovereignty

This decision by President Ruto is not diplomacy—it is an alarming attempt to normalize the control of a terrorist militia over Congolese territory

Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad (FICE) Highlights International Law Violations and Calls for U.S. Support to Protect Peace Efforts

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad (FICE), a U.S.-based diaspora organization of Congolese professionals and scholars, strongly condemns Kenyan President William Ruto’s recent nomination of a Consul General to Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).Goma, located in North Kivu Province, remains under partial control of the M23 rebel group, designated by the DRC government as a terrorist movement and widely accused of atrocities and mass displacement. FICE warns that Kenya’s move risks legitimizing an ongoing illegal occupation, undermining Congo’s sovereignty, and destabilizing fragile peace efforts supported by the United States and Qatar.Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner of the DRC swiftly rejected the announcement as “inappropriate,” citing the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which requires host country approval before any consular appointment. Wagner emphasized that Goma’s security situation makes such a posting unacceptable and reiterated that “any announcement regarding the appointment of a consul in Goma is particularly inappropriate and should not be considered without the approval of the Congolese authorities.”The controversy comes just days after Washington and Doha helped broker a fragile peace framework between Kinshasa and Kigali. Independent analysts warn that Ruto’s decision could destabilize those negotiations, embolden Rwanda-backed M23 militias to expand their control, and fracture regional unity at a time when cooperation is critical for international security and investment. Although Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi has since clarified that the nomination is provisional and subject to Congolese approval, Congolese officials insist the announcement has already caused serious harm.“This decision by President Ruto is not diplomacy—it is an alarming attempt to normalize the control of a terrorist militia over Congolese territory,” said Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso, head of FICE and a U.S.-based Congolese academic who has testified before Congress and the U.S. Executive Branch. “By bypassing Kinshasa and ignoring international norms, Kenya risks undoing the hard work of U.S. and Qatari peace efforts and fueling further violence in eastern Congo.”FICE stresses the international community cannot remain silent in the face of such a breach of diplomatic norms. The organization calls on the United States, global partners, and African allies to defend Congo’s sovereignty, reinforce the U.S. and Qatari peace process, and ensure accountability for actions that weaken regional stability.“Congo’s sovereignty is not for sale,” added Dr. Ngoie Joel Nshisso. “We call on the United States, international partners, and African allies to ensure that no action, however disguised, derails the pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for the Congolese people.”About FICEThe Forum of Congolese Intellectuals Abroad (FICE) is a U.S.-based diaspora organization uniting Congolese scholars, professionals, and advocates. With members across the globe, FICE works to advance peace, defend sovereignty, and promote the economic and social development of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and of their host countries.###For interviews or further information, please contact:Contact: Michael McManusPhone: 202-215-9254Email: michael.mcmanus@88dragonspr.com

