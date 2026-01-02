Mach2 Launches their AI Powered Empty Leg Aggregator

Mach2 Redefining Access to Private Jet Availability

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mach2, the live bidding and charter-connectivity platform for private aviation, today announced the launch of its AI powered Empty Leg Marketplace, introducing a new, aggregated approach to how empty leg flights are discovered, distributed, and accessed across the industry.Originally developed to connect air charter brokers and operators, Mach2 has evolved into a neutral aggregation layer for private aviation, now opening its platform to end users while preserving operator control, transparency, and direct commercial relationships.Addressing a Fragmented MarketDespite strong demand, empty leg availability has historically been highly fragmented, dispersed across emails, private lists, messaging groups, and disconnected platforms. As a result, many viable charter opportunities are missed simply due to lack of visibility.Mach2 addresses this inefficiency by acting as a central aggregator of empty leg flights, consolidating availability into one intelligent, searchable marketplace — without interfering in pricing, negotiations, or transactions.“The industry doesn’t lack aircraft or demand — it lacks visibility and timing,” said Zaher Deir, Founder of Mach2. “Mach2 was built to remove friction, not to replace existing relationships.”How the Platform WorksMach2 invites AOC-holding operators to submit their credentials for verification. Once approved, operators can publish all their empty leg flights with minimal effort.• Operators simply email their empty leg lists or individual flights• Mach2’s AI-powered system automatically processes and publishes the listings• No manual data entry or technical integration is required, though full platform access is availableThis approach allows operators to achieve maximum market exposure with minimal administrative burden.Direct, Neutral, and Transparent by DesignMach2 maintains a strictly neutral role within the transaction flow:• Brokers and end users contact operators directly• Requests are delivered to operators via email or through the Mach2 platform• Mach2 does not participate in pricing, negotiations, or contractual arrangementsEvery transaction remains entirely between the operator and the client, ensuring trust and transparency.Smart Search and Real-Time AlertsTo eliminate the need for scrolling through hundreds of listings, Mach2 offers an advanced search and alert system:• Search by airport, multiple airports, state, or country• Instantly surface only relevant empty legs• Create route-specific alerts and receive notifications the moment a matching empty leg becomes availableThis ensures opportunities are discovered when timing matters most.A Platform for Operators, Brokers, and End Users• Operators benefit from free visibility, direct charter enquiries, and improved aircraft utilisation• Brokers gain faster access to live availability and improved response times• End users gain visibility of premium private aviation opportunities, often achieving savings exceeding 50% through empty legsMach2 currently receives over 150 empty leg flights per day, a figure that continues to grow as additional operators onboard globally.Free for OperatorsIn its current phase, Mach2 is free of charge for operators, effectively functioning as a no-cost distribution and visibility tool. This approach is designed to accelerate adoption and establish the critical mass required for an efficient, transparent marketplace.Why Aggregation Matters NowAs private aviation demand continues to evolve in both the US and UK markets, the need for real-time visibility, intelligent filtering, and efficient distribution has become increasingly important.Mach2 positions itself not as another listing platform, but as market infrastructure — enabling supply and demand to connect more efficiently.“The future of private aviation isn’t about more emails or more fragmented systems,” added Deir. “It’s about smarter aggregation and faster connections. That’s exactly what Mach2 delivers.”About Mach2Mach2 is a live bidding and charter-connectivity platform for private aviation, designed to connect operators, brokers, and end users in a transparent, efficient, and neutral environment. The platform features an AI-powered Empty Leg Marketplace, intelligent search and alerts, direct communication tools, and real-time charter request capabilities. Signup is available now 📧 support@mach2.aero

