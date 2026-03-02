EmptyLegFinder.aero Processes Over 6,500 Private Flights in First Two Weeks Empty Leg Marketplace Gains Rapid Traction

1-A Dassault Falcon 7X

A refined platform offering discreet access to private jet empty legs, connecting travelers directly with certified operators worldwide.

Empty legs have always existed. We simply made them visible, elegant, and accessible to those who value both efficiency and discretion.” — Zaher Deir, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmptyLegFinder .aero, the online marketplace for discounted private jet empty leg flights, today announced it has processed more than 6,500 flights through its platform in the first two weeks since its public launch on February 17, 2026. The milestone underscores the scale of repositioning flight activity across private aviation and the demand for a centralized digital solution to connect that inventory with travelers.The platform, which aggregates empty leg flights from certified operators into a single searchable marketplace, currently lists over 1,000 live routes at any given time, with more than 200 additional routes added daily across North America. Selected routes in Europe and the Middle East are also now available as the company advances its international expansion strategy through new certified operator partnerships.The 6,500-flight milestone follows a launch period that saw 400% subscriber growth in the first week and paying customers secured within 72 hours of going live. The company's launch was covered by more than 50 media outlets, including aviation trade publications Business Air News, Business Airport International, and EVA International, as well as regional papers across the USA TODAY Network."Processing over 6,500 flights in two weeks tells us two things," said Zaher Deir, Founder of EmptyLegFinder.aero. "First, the volume of empty leg inventory in private aviation is far larger than most travelers realize. Second, there has been no single place to see it all until now. We are building the infrastructure to make that inventory visible, searchable, and accessible — while preserving the direct relationship between operators and clients."EmptyLegFinder.aero operates on a subscription model and does not participate in transaction negotiations. The platform provides direct operator contact details, enabling travelers and aviation professionals — including charter brokers — to communicate with certified operators without intermediary pricing layers. A route alert system allows users to register interest in specific city pairs and receive automated notifications when matching flights become available, addressing the time-sensitive nature of repositioning inventory.The company says expanding certified operator relationships and increasing real-time international inventory remain key priorities for the remainder of 2026, with additional European and Middle Eastern routes expected to come online in the coming months.For more information or to browse available empty leg flights, visit https://emptylegfinder.aero ABOUT EMPTYLEGFINDER.AERO (Boilerplate)EmptyLegFinder.aero is an online marketplace that aggregates private jet empty leg flights from certified operators into a centralized, searchable digital platform. The service provides route alerts and direct operator contact information to support transparent access to repositioning flight opportunities across North America, with international expansion underway. EmptyLegFinder.aero is affiliated with Mach2.aero , a separate platform that facilitates full private charter requests between clients and certified operators. Together, the two platforms serve the full spectrum of private aviation — from value-driven empty leg travelers to bespoke charter clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.