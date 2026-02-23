EmptyLegFinder.aero Records 400% Subscriber Growth in First Week, Confirming Demand for Dedicated Empty Leg Marketplace

Forward Lounge Empty Leg Savings Directory

New private jet empty leg aggregator EmptyLegFinder.aero achieves rapid adoption and secures paying customers within 24 hours of public launch.

The early subscriber momentum confirms what we believed — travelers want transparent access to real empty leg deals. We’re focused on growing inventory and operator partnerships.” — Zaher Deir, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmptyLegFinder.aero, a new online marketplace dedicated to discounted private jet empty leg flights, today announced it has achieved 400% subscriber growth in the first six days following its public launch on February 17, 2026. The platform also secured its first paying customers within 24 hours of going live — a milestone that the company says confirms strong, pre-existing demand for a centralized empty leg marketplace.Empty leg flights are one-way repositioning flights operated when a private jet must return to its base or travel to pick up another client. These flights are typically offered at deep discounts — often up to 80% below standard charter rates — but have historically been difficult for travelers to find in one place. EmptyLegFinder.aero addresses this gap by aggregating empty leg inventory from operators across the United States and Canada into a single, searchable platform.The company conducted a private soft launch in January 2026 with a select group of known users to validate the platform before opening to the public. The response following the public launch has exceeded internal projections, with daily subscriber growth continuing throughout the first week of operation.The public launch announcement was picked up by 16 media outlets, including papers in the USA TODAY Network, Travel and Tour World, and MENA FN — a level of earned media coverage that the company views as additional confirmation of the market’s interest in accessible private aviation.“The daily subscriber growth and the paying customer milestone within the first 24 hours were clear signals that this market has been waiting for exactly this kind of platform,” said Zaher Deir, CEO of EmptyLegFinder.aero. “We built EmptyLegFinder.aero because empty legs represent genuine value that was largely invisible to the average traveler. The first week has validated that premise in a way that data alone could not. We are now focused on expanding our operator relationships and deepening the inventory available to our members.”EmptyLegFinder.aero is affiliated with Mach2, a private aviation company that specializes in full-price, ad hoc charter services booked directly with operators. The launch of EmptyLegFinder.aero represents a strategic expansion into the value-driven segment of the private travel market, serving travelers who seek the experience of private aviation at accessible price points.For more information or to browse available empty leg flights , visit https://emptylegfinder.aero ABOUT EMPTYLEGFINDER.AEROEmptyLegFinder.aero is an online marketplace that aggregates private jet empty leg flights across the United States and Canada. By connecting travelers directly with available one-way repositioning flights, the platform provides access to private aviation at savings of up to 80% off standard charter rates. EmptyLegFinder.aero is affiliated with Mach2, a provider of full-price ad hoc private jet charter services. Together, the two platforms serve the full spectrum of private aviation travelers — from value-conscious flyers to those seeking bespoke charter arrangements.

