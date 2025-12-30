Clint’s Lock & Key Honored as Best Commercial Locksmith of 2025

Canton-based locksmith recognized by Click360 Awards for outstanding service, reliability, and dedication to business security in North Georgia.

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clint’s Lock & Key, a family-owned and operated mobile locksmith company, is proud to announce it has been named the Best Commercial Locksmith Company of 2025 by Click360 Awards . This prestigious award recognizes the company’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service, expert solutions, and trustworthy security for businesses across the region.The Click360 Awards celebrate businesses that demonstrate superior performance and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Clint’s Lock & Key was selected for its long-standing reputation for trust, responsiveness, and unmatched expertise in the commercial locksmith industry. The award highlights the company's skill in handling a variety of commercial needs, from high-security system installations and rekeying projects to urgent lockout emergencies."Being recognized with this award is a tremendous honor and a true reflection of the values we've built this company on," said Clint Jones, owner of Clint's Lock & Key. "For us, it’s about more than just locks and keys; it’s about providing peace of mind and building lasting relationships based on trust. We’re dedicated to showing up for our fellow business owners with reliable, professional service they can count on every time. This achievement belongs to our entire team and the community that supports us."With decades of experience, Clint's Lock & Key has become a go-to security partner for a wide range of industries, including real estate, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. The company is known for its straightforward approach, skilled technicians, and its ability to deliver effective security solutions without complication. This award solidifies its position as a leader in the commercial locksmith field.About Clint’s Lock & KeyClint’s Lock & Key is a trusted, family-owned mobile locksmith company serving Cobb, Cherokee, Bartow, and surrounding counties in North Georgia. Specializing in commercial, institutional, and residential services, the company offers expert solutions ranging from master key systems and high-security hardware to emergency services. With a focus on quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, Clint’s Lock & Key is dedicated to keeping local communities safe and secure.About Click360 AwardsThe Click360 Awards program honors businesses and industry leaders that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and a strong commitment to customer satisfaction across a diverse range of industries. Through its annual awards, Click360 recognizes organizations that set the standard for excellence in their fields and make a positive impact within their communities.

