Mac's Raw Bar Unveils Vibrant New Happy Hour Celebrating Coastal Flavors on Marietta Square

Neighborhood raw bar introduces weekday social hour featuring premium seafood selections, small plates, and exceptional value Sunday through Thursday.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mac's Raw Bar, the acclaimed destination for the best neighborhood raw bar restaurant on the historic Marietta Square, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Raw Bar Happy Hour. This latest addition to the Marietta dining scene invites guests to experience a curated selection of the kitchen's finest offerings in a spirited, casual setting. Available Sunday through Thursday, the happy hour provides a tiered pricing structure that allows patrons to enjoy high-quality coastal cuisine at an approachable value, exclusively within the restaurant's bar area.The new program features a dynamic pricing model designed to accommodate diverse schedules. Guests visiting between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. can enjoy select menu items for just $12 each. For those preferring a later evening experience, the same premium selection is available after 5:00 p.m. for $18 per item. Central to the offering is the raw bar itself, highlighting chef-selected oysters for $1.50 each, reinforcing the restaurant's commitment to sourcing fresh, sustainable seafood from trusted growers."Our goal with the new Raw Bar Happy Hour is to bring people together over incredible flavors and fresh, sustainable seafood," said Chef Michael Fuller. "We want our guests to feel like they’re part of our family, enjoying the best of the coast right here in Marietta, whether they’re winding down after work or kicking off a night out."Beyond the raw bar, the happy hour menu showcases the culinary team's creativity with a variety of small plates that blend Southern hospitality with coastal inspiration. Guests can explore bold flavors such as Kung Pao Cauliflower or the savory Smoked Pork Belly paired with crispy shaved Brussels sprouts and Bulgogi BBQ sauce. For those seeking comfort, the menu includes Short Rib Bolognese served with bucatini pasta. Lighter options include a Charcuterie board featuring two meats and two cheeses, while heartier appetites are satisfied by the Lobster Slider served with chips or the signature Mac's Burger accompanied by fries.To complement the food menu, Mac's Raw Bar introduces a selection of beverage specials priced at $10 each, including wine flights, sake carafes, and "Big Schooners" of beer. Additionally, guests can celebrate the occasion with $5 Champagne. These beverage options are carefully chosen to pair with the diverse flavors of the food menu, enhancing the overall dining experience.This initiative underscores Mac's Raw Bar's dedication to being a community hub where locals can gather to enjoy fresh food and good company. By offering these premium items at accessible price points, the restaurant aims to create a lively atmosphere during the week, perfect for after-work relaxation or casual social gatherings. The Raw Bar Happy Hour is available for bar area seating only, fostering a communal and energetic environment.About Mac's Raw BarLocated at 23 N Park Square in Marietta, Georgia, Mac's Raw Bar offers a fresh, coastal-inspired dining experience in the heart of the city. As a "Gourmet Eatery," the restaurant specializes in sustainable seafood, including a rotating selection of fresh oysters, scallops, and Gulf-coast grouper. With a focus on simple, high-quality preparations and a welcoming neighborhood vibe, Mac's Raw Bar provides a retreat for seafood lovers and a premier destination for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

