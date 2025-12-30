Americans Ring in 2026 with Safer Communities Delivered by ICE Arresting Worst of Worst Child Sexual Predators, Murderers, and Drug Traffickers

Those in the U.S. illegally will receive the $3K stipend and a free flight home if they sign up to self-deport through the CBP Home app by the end of the year

WASHINGTON — While Americans celebrated the Christmas season and now prepare for the new year, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country including those convicted of homicide, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old, and sexual assault of a child.

“While Americans across the country spent time with their families this Christmas season, ICE continued delivering the American people the greatest gift of 2025: getting criminals out of our neighborhoods and protecting our families,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “ICE officers arrested heinous criminal illegal aliens yesterday, including murderers and monsters who sexually abused children. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, criminal illegal aliens have NO PLACE in our country.”

Arrests yesterday include:

Juan Perez-Tello, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14-years-old in Santa Barbara, California.

Julio Miguel Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba convicted of homicide-willful kill in Miami, Florida.

Carlos Esqueda-Ortega, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions including illegal re-entry after deportation, possession of controlled substance for sale, receiving stolen property, inflicting corporal injury of spouse/cohabitant, and felon/addict in possession of a firearm in Stockton, San Diego, Santa Rosa, and Manteca, California.

Jose Barrera-Bolanos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of sexual assault of a child in Denver, Colorado.

Gustavo Benitez-Barrueta, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of possession of cocaine HCL with intent to distribute/sell in Austin, Texas.

