ICE Rings in 2026 With More Arrests of Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Murderers, and Fraudsters

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) begins the new year with continued progress in removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities. Today, ICE announced the arrest of those convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, murder, and fraud.

“ICE law enforcement secures our streets every single day including over the holiday season. They rang in the New Year with the removal of more disgusting monsters including pedophiles, murderers, and fraudsters from American neighborhoods,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Thanks to our brave law enforcement officers, American families have safer communities in 2026.”

Arrests on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day include:

Luis Miguel Gonzalez-Castillo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Harris County, Texas.

Brallan Josue Garcia-Castro, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of sex assault – defendant four years older than victim between 13- and 16-years old, and endangering the welfare of a child – pornography in Morris County, New Jersey.

Angel Marin-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Forsyth County, North Carolina.

Marvin McGregor, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted of third-degree murder, firearms possession, and recklessly endangering another person in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania.

Desiderio Marte Vargas, a criminal illegal alien from Dominican Republic, convicted of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a weapon in Paterson, New Jersey.

Guillermo Ibarra-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of attempted willful premediate murder in Los Angeles, California.

Victor Guerrero, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of fraud, trafficking in or possession of counterfeit credit cards, delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of personal ID in Tampa, Florida.

Karen Empaynado, a criminal illegal alien from Philippines, convicted of burglary, grand theft, and battery in Deltona, Florida.

Rinaldy Jesus Turcios-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of grand larceny and identity fraud in Prince William, Virginia.

Yusney Figueroa Arguelles, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted of robbery with a firearm in Orlando, Florida.

