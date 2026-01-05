New Year, Same Mission: ICE Arrests More Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Murderers, Gang Members, and Rapists

Thanks to a historic 120% increase in manpower, ICE is unleashed to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launches into the new year with more arrests of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from around the country including those convicted of homicide, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, and rape.

“The first year of the Trump Administration marked record-breaking progress in removing criminal illegal aliens, and DHS will be doubling down on those accomplishments in 2026 with our more than 12,000 new officers and agents,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Over the weekend, ICE arrested murderers, stalkers, rapists, and gang members. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to get criminal illegal aliens off our streets and out of our country.”

Worst of the worst arrests from over the weekend include:

Jose Cano-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for homicide by vessel and aggravated stalking in Muscogee County, Georgia.

Waheed Allah Mohammad, a criminal illegal alien from Afghanistan convicted for attempted murder and first-degree assault - intent to cause serious injury with a weapon in Monroe County, New York.

Carlos Danilo Barrera, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and member of the Florencia 13 gang, convicted for second-degree murder in Los Angeles, California.

Ruben Pulido-Cortes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for rape in Queens, New York.

Leonel Rodriguez-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for kidnapping in Kern County, California.

Uriel Segovia-Leon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in Lake County, Indiana.

Duane Alando Spence, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica, convicted for aggravated battery-great bodily harm in Miami, Florida.

Patricio Hernandez-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for first-degree unlawful imprisonment in Perry County, Kentucky.

Yessenia Monserrat Monje-Orozco, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession of prohibited ammo, vehicle theft, and possession of a controlled substance in San Luis Obispo, California.

Thinh Troung Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for armed robbery in Lexington, Oklahoma.

Esteban Reyes-Cortes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for battery and disorderly conduct in Tallahassee, Florida, and entering an automobile with intent to commit theft in Decatur, Georgia.

Jose Antonio Poblete-Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Chile, convicted for burglary in Ventura, California.

Luis Alberto Medel-Miranda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for driving while impaired-aggravated in Rockingham County, North Carolina.

Kevin Ruiz-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for criminal possession of a weapon in Bronx, New York.

Harvy Gomez-Alaniz, a criminal illegal alien from Nicaragua, convicted for evading arrest detention in San Antonio, Texas.

Americans can see more worst of the worst arrested in their communities on our webpage wow.dhs.gov.

# # #