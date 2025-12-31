Employer Advocates Group Enhances Client Support With New Attorney

Brianna Barragan Steven M. Chanley Javad Navran

Associate Attorney Brianna Barragan joins the firm to expand legal support for California employers in litigation, compliance, and workforce management.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employer Advocates Group announced the addition of a new associate attorney to its legal team as part of its continued effort to strengthen client support and expand service capacity for employers across California. The firm confirmed that Brianna Barragan has joined the organization, bringing experience in employment litigation and employer advisory services, with a focus on serving businesses throughout Orange County.Expansion Reflects Ongoing Commitment to Employer-Focused Legal ServicesThe addition of Ms. Barragan aligns with Employer Advocates Group’s ongoing efforts to support employers facing complex workplace challenges. The firm provides legal representation and guidance to employers navigating employment-related disputes, regulatory compliance, and day-to-day workforce management. Expanding the legal team allows the firm to maintain service continuity while addressing increasing demand for employment law counsel.The organization’s service model centers on proactive legal guidance designed to help employers mitigate risk, respond to claims, and maintain compliance with California labor and employment laws. By adding an attorney with litigation and advisory experience, Employer Advocates Group aims to further support employers with practical and informed legal strategies.Background and Legal Focus of the New Associate AttorneyBrianna Barragan serves as an Associate Attorney with Employer Advocates Group, where her practice focuses on representing employers in employment litigation and advice and counsel matters. Her work supports businesses addressing wage and hour disputes, discrimination and harassment claims, wrongful termination allegations, and other employment-related legal concerns.Ms. Barragan was raised in Southern California and developed an early understanding of the operational and regulatory challenges faced by small businesses. Her background includes firsthand exposure to regulated industries through her family’s work in childcare and foster care services. This experience contributes to a practical and business-oriented approach to legal representation for employers.She earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California, graduating magna cum laude. Ms. Barragan later received her Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. She is admitted to practice law in the State of California.Ms. Barragan is fluent in Spanish and works closely with Spanish-speaking clients throughout Orange County. This capability supports Employer Advocates Group’s efforts to ensure accessibility and clear communication for employers from diverse backgrounds.Strengthening Employment Litigation and Advisory SupportThe firm’s employment litigation services include representation before state and federal courts, as well as administrative agencies. Attorneys at Employer Advocates Group assist employers with responding to claims, managing investigations, and developing litigation strategies aligned with business objectives.In addition to litigation, the firm provides ongoing advice and counsel to employers seeking guidance on employee relations, workplace policies, disciplinary actions, and compliance obligations. This dual focus allows clients to address immediate legal matters while implementing long-term risk management practices.The integration of Ms. Barragan into the legal team enhances the firm’s ability to manage caseloads efficiently while maintaining a consistent level of legal support. Her experience contributes to the firm’s broader service framework, which emphasizes clarity, preparation, and compliance.Focus on Employers Across Orange County and Southern CaliforniaEmployer Advocates Group serves employers across Orange County and other regions of California. The firm represents businesses across a range of industries, including healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, and regulated sectors.The firm’s approach prioritizes understanding each client’s operational structure, workforce dynamics, and regulatory environment. Legal strategies are developed with attention to both immediate legal exposure and long-term business considerations.By expanding its legal team, Employer Advocates Group continues to position itself to address the evolving needs of employers operating within California’s complex employment law landscape.Professional Standards and Ethical PracticeAll legal services provided by Employer Advocates Group adhere to applicable professional standards, ethical obligations, and regulatory requirements. Attorneys maintain compliance with state licensing rules and ongoing legal education requirements.The firm’s internal processes emphasize accuracy, confidentiality, and responsible legal advocacy. Client matters are handled with discretion and attention to factual detail, supporting informed decision-making and lawful outcomes.About Employer Advocates GroupEmployer Advocates Group is a California-based employment law firm representing employers in employment litigation and providing advice and counsel on labor and employment matters. The firm assists businesses with compliance, risk management, and dispute resolution across a wide range of workplace issues. Services are tailored to meet the needs of employers operating in regulated and non-regulated industries throughout the state.Contact InformationEmployer Advocates GroupOrange County Office23832 Rockfield Blvd #260Lake Forest, CA 92630Telephone: (949) 277-0303E-Mail: info@EAGLawGroup.comSan Luis Obispo Office735 Tank Farm Rd #130bSan Luis Obispo, CA 93401Telephone: (805) 782-9900E-Mail: info@EAGLawGroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

