The Business Research Company's Data Fabric Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $2.73 billion in 2024 to $3.35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Fabric Market to Surpass $8 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Software Products market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $2,895 billion by 2029, with Data Fabric to represent around 0.3% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $12,711 billion by 2029, the Data Fabric market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Data Fabric Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the data fabric market growth in 2029, valued at $3,722 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,208 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rapid digital transformation across industries and the expansion of remote and hybrid work models.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Data FabricMarket In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the data fabric market in 2029, valued at $3,319 million. The market is expected to grow from $1070 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rapid digital transformation across industries and the expansion of remote and hybrid work models.

What will be Largest Segment in the Data Fabric Market in 2029?

The data fabric market is segmented by type into disk-based data fabric and in-memory data fabric. The disk-based data fabric market will be the largest segment of the data fabric market segmented by type, accounting for 72% or $5,738 million of the total in 2029. The disk-based data fabric market will be supported by the cost-effective storage of large datasets, seamless integration with legacy infrastructure, increasing demand for on-premises data control to meet compliance requirements, high durability and scalability of disk systems and consistent performance in hybrid and edge computing environments.

The data fabric market is segmented by component into software and service. The software market will be the largest segment of the data fabric market segmented by component, accounting for 33% or $2,627 million of the total in 2029. The software market will be supported by the growing demand for unified data management platforms, increasing need for real-time data integration and analytics, rising adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, advancements in AI-driven data orchestration tools and the push for improved data governance and compliance.

The data fabric market is segmented by application into fraud detection and security management, customer experience management, governance, risk and compliance management, sales and marketing management, business process management and other applications. The fraud detection and security management market will be the largest segment of the data fabric market segmented by application, accounting for 33% or $2,646 million of the total in 2029. The fraud detection and security management market will be supported by the growing need for real-time threat detection, increasing frequency of sophisticated cyberattacks, demand for unified data visibility across complex information technology (IT) environments, rising regulatory compliance requirements and advancements in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven analytics.

The data fabric market is segmented by end-user into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecom, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, government and other end users. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) market will be the largest segment of the data fabric market segmented by end user, accounting for 28% or $2,256 million of the total in 2029. The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) market will be supported by the demand for secure and real-time data access, growing need to combat financial fraud, rising use of advanced analytics for personalized customer services, increasing regulatory compliance requirements and the push toward digital transformation for seamless customer experiences.

What is the expected CAGR for the Data Fabric Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the data fabric market leading up to 2029 is 25%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Data Fabric Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global data fabric market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise data management, real-time analytics, and scalable IT infrastructures worldwide.

Rising Volume Of Data Generation - The increasing emphasis on quality control and defect detection will become a key driver of growth in the data fabric market by 2029. As enterprises generate vast amounts of data across departments, cloud platforms and geographies, siloed data management becomes a major barrier to efficiency. Data fabric provides a unified architecture to seamlessly access, connect and manage data from a single layer, simplifying complexity and improving decision-making. It supports the acceleration of AI and analytics by delivering integrated, real-time access to high-quality data, enhancing predictive accuracy and automation. With the rise of IoT and mobile ecosystems, data fabric ensures low-latency, continuous data flow for time-critical applications. Additionally, its scalable and flexible design accommodates rapid data growth, enabling businesses to future-proof their data infrastructure without constant restructuring. As a result, the rising volume of data generation is anticipated to contributing to a 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Rapid Digital Transformation Across Industries - The rapid digital transformation across industries will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the data fabric market by 2029. As organizations digitize operations, customer interactions and supply chains, they generate massive volumes of structured and unstructured data. Data fabric architecture enables real-time integration and management of this data across hybrid environments, including cloud, edge and legacy systems, improving visibility and operational efficiency. By providing a unified data layer, it simplifies access, enhances governance and supports the growing complexity of digital ecosystems. Moreover, it ensures high-quality, connected and real-time data is available to fuel AI and analytics, empowering faster, data-driven decision-making across the enterprise. Consequently, the rapid digital transformation across industries capabilities is projected to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Remote And Hybrid Work Models - The expansion of remote and hybrid work models within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the data fabric market by 2029. With the rise of remote and hybrid workforces, organizations require seamless access to data across multiple locations, devices and platforms. Data fabric ensures consistent and unified access to enterprise data stored in cloud, on-premises, or edge environments, enabling smoother collaboration and faster decision-making. The shift to hybrid work has also increased data silos due to disparate tools and platforms used across teams, but data fabric eliminates these barriers by creating a connected, integrated data environment. Additionally, as businesses embrace flexible work models, data fabric provides a scalable and adaptive architecture that supports dynamic IT requirements without the need for major infrastructure overhauls. Therefore, this expansion of remote and hybrid work models across digital manufacturing operations is projected to supporting to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Favorable Government Initiatives - The favorable government initiatives will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the data fabric market by 2029. Governments globally are accelerating digital transformation through programs, to drive modernization of public sector data infrastructure, fueling demand for data fabric solutions that can efficiently unify and manage dispersed data assets. Simultaneously, investments in smart city projects—featuring extensive IoT deployments for traffic, surveillance and utilities—require real-time data processing, where data fabric plays a pivotal role. Additionally, open data and interoperability mandates compel public sector organizations to ensure seamless data sharing and compliance. Data fabric enables this by supporting metadata management, cross-platform integration and standardized access across departments. Consequently, the favorable government initiatives strategies is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Data Fabric Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the data fabric software market, the data fabric disk-based solutions market, the data fabric for fraud detection market and the data fabric for BFSI market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11 billion in market value by 2029, driven by advances in real-time data integration, enhanced fraud detection capabilities, and growing demand for unified, scalable data management solutions across the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of data fabric technologies that enable secure, high-performance data access, operational efficiency, and intelligent analytics, fueling transformative growth within the broader BFSI data management ecosystem.

The data fabric software market is projected to grow by $4,227 million, the data fabric disk-based solutions market by $3,696 million, the data fabric for fraud detection market by $1,824 million, and the data fabric for BFSI market by $1,557 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029

