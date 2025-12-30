Transport and communications statistics for November 2025

MACAU, December 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in the Macao Special Administrative Region totalled 254,055 as at end-November 2025, up by 0.5% year-on-year. In November, cross-border vehicular traffic (958,605 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,645 trips) rose by 15.1% and 0.7% year-on-year respectively, whereas passenger ferry trips (6,284 trips) dropped by 1.5%. As at end-November, number of mobile phone subscribers (1,494,421) and internet subscribers (785,108) showed respective growth of 3.4% and 1.5% year-on-year.

In November, new registration of motor vehicles declined by 33.3% year-on-year to 864 (electric vehicles accounted for 316 or 36.6%). In the first eleven months of 2025, new registration of motor vehicles decreased by 15.2% year-on-year to 10,060, with the proportion of electric vehicles (3,733) growing by 6.3 percentage points to 37.1%. Number of traffic accidents went down by 14.2% year-on-year to 1,215 in November, with 395 persons injured. A total of 13,578 traffic accidents were recorded in the first eleven months, which resulted in 4 deaths and 4,983 injuries.

As regards cross-border traffic, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 15.1% year-on-year to 958,605 trips in November. Light passenger car trips rose by 16.3% year-on-year to 908,653; of which, Hengqin single-plate vehicle trips (223,000) and trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (134,000) went up by 45.3% and 5.2% respectively. In November, passenger ferry trips (6,284 trips) dropped by 1.5% year-on-year, whereas arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (4,645 trips) increased by 0.7%. In the first eleven months, cross-border vehicular traffic (10,136,209 trips) hiked by 21.5% year-on-year, whereas passenger ferry trips (70,890 trips) and arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport (50,381 trips) fell by 2.8% and 2.4% respectively.

With respect to the volume of cross-boundary cargo, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (6,577 tonnes) dropped by 14.2% year-on-year in November, whereas that of port containerized cargo (16,359 tonnes) grew by 5.6%. Gross weight of air cargo fell by 9.1% year-on-year to 10,807 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (449 tonnes) and outward cargo (9,721 tonnes) decreased by 25.3% and 9.0% respectively, while that of transit cargo (637 tonnes) expanded by 6.4%. In the first eleven months, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (67,209 tonnes) and air cargo (98,480 tonnes) increased by 5.4% and 0.4% year-on-year respectively, while gross weight of port containerized cargo (170,345 tonnes) diminished by 4.4%.

As at the end of November 2025, number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 3.4% year-on-year to 1,494,421, with postpaid subscribers (1,085,251) and prepaid card subscribers (409,170) rising by 4.1% and 1.6% respectively. Number of fixed-line telephone subscribers went down by 6.2% year-on-year to 76,930. Internet subscribers totalled 785,108 as at end-November, up by 1.5% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in November dropped by 4.1% to 142 million hours, while the total duration of internet usage in the first eleven months fell by 1.2% to 1.60 billion hours.