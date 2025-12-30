NeedTech Labs Appoints Rob Levy, Partner at Bain, to Advisory Board

Execution-Ready, Vetted Startup Opportunities

Appointment reinforces long-term strategic direction, institutional discipline, and founder confidence.

When I first reviewed NeedTech Labs’ approach, my immediate reaction was ‘Wow, ‘Hats Off’.’” — Rob Levy, Expert Partner at Bain

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeedTech Labs , a venture creation development company focused on necessity-driven innovation, today announced the appointment of Robert “Rob” Levy, Expert Partner at Bain & Company, to its Advisory Board. The appointment reflects a deliberate step in NeedTech Labs’ long-range plan to strengthen strategic rigor and decision discipline as the company expands its premium portfolio of vetted startup opportunities NeedTech Labs builds a new era of venture formation —where vetted opportunities are execution-ready: IP-protected, investment-grade, and purpose-built to address the two biggest founder bottlenecks: ideation and validation. The company’s portfolio is developed through a structured evaluation process, including AI-assisted research and strict validation, designed to de-risk early-stage decisions before significant time and capital are committed.“NeedTech Labs is building a disciplined pathway for capable founders to pursue high-impact opportunities with clarity and speed,” said Shalom Daskal, Co-Founder & Chairman of NeedTech Labs. “Rob brings the strategic depth and operating perspective that align with our standards and our vision—strengthening how we prioritize, structure, and guide opportunities from initial validation to execution-ready plans.”As an Advisory Board member, Rob will advise on key strategic priorities, including: Portfolio strategy and prioritization, Institutional operating cadence, and Strategic partnerships.Finally, Rob mentioned, “The team is bringing structure and rigor to venture formation in a way that de-risks decisions at the foundation level—something I have never seen before. This helps founders move from idea to execution with far more certainty and clarity.”To learn more about NeedTech Labs, visit: https://needtechlabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.