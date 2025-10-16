Submit Release
NeedTech Labs Launches 'Academy 2.0': Turning the Junior Crisis into an Entrepreneurship Revolution

Startup-in-a-Box™

Pre-vetted necessity-driven startups

Academy 2.0: From Junior to Founder

A groundbreaking program empowering BA and MBA students to establish a ready-to-launch startup the moment they graduate.

Academy 2.0 bridges the gap between education and entrepreneurship. Instead of waiting for opportunities, graduates can now create them with an AI-driven, ready-to-launch startup framework.”
— Shalom Daskal, Founder and Chairman of NeedTech Labs.
CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeedTech Labs, the innovation company transforming how startups are born, today announced the launch of “Academy 2.0” – a groundbreaking program empowering BA and MBA students to establish a ready-to-launch startup the moment they graduate.

Amid the escalating “Junior Crisis” – where unemployment among recent college graduates in the U.S. has reached 4.8% overall and 7% in Computer Science – NeedTech Labs introduces a practical alternative: turning graduates into entrepreneurs instead of job seekers.

At the core of Academy 2.0 lies NeedTech Labs’ “Startup in a Box™”, a digital platform powered by Artificial Intelligence and a dedicated need-identification engine. The platform provides every essential component required to launch a startup — from a provisional patent and business plan to a startup execution guide — effectively transforming graduation into a launchpad for innovation.

The rise of Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping the global job market, shifting demand away from traditional employment toward independent innovation and private entrepreneurship. NeedTech Labs provides the solution that empowers this new generation to lead that change.

