Helical IT Solutions Supports Enterprises Migrating from Crystal Reports to Pentaho Reporting Platform

Helical IT helps enterprises migrate from end-of-life Crystal Reports to Pentaho Reporting, reducing risk and enabling secure, scalable, modern reporting.

With Crystal Reports nearing end-of-life and rising security, compliance, and maintenance risks, Helical IT helps enterprises migrate to Pentaho Reporting for modern, reliable BI.” — Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As SAP Crystal Reports reaches end-of-life and enterprises face increasing risks related to security, compliance, and long-term maintainability, Helical IT Solutions announces a dedicated services offering to help organizations migrate from Crystal Reports to Pentaho Reporting as part of their reporting modernization and outsourcing initiatives.Crystal Reports has been widely used for operational and regulatory reporting for many years. However, with limited ongoing innovation, shrinking talent availability, and end-of-life concerns, many organizations are now evaluating Crystal Reports alternatives that align better with modern data platforms and long-term enterprise architecture strategies.Helical IT Solutions brings over 10 years of experience in enterprise reporting, business intelligence, and data platforms, helping organizations transition from legacy reporting tools to scalable, open, and future-ready reporting frameworks such as Pentaho Reporting.________________________________________Helping Enterprises Move Away from Legacy Reporting PlatformsHelical IT follows a structured, assessment-led approach to Crystal Reports migration, ensuring business continuity while modernizing reporting capabilities. Services include:• Crystal Reports to Pentaho Reports migration• Re-engineering and optimization of legacy reports• Migration of complex reports including parameters, subreports, and business logic• Reporting outsourcing and managed services• Integration with modern data warehouses, data lakes, and cloud platformsOrganizations evaluating alternatives to Crystal Reports often consider Pentaho Reporting due to its open architecture, strong enterprise reporting capabilities, and ability to integrate seamlessly with modern data and analytics ecosystems.________________________________________Why Organizations Migrate from Crystal Reports to PentahoEnterprises typically migrate from Crystal Reports to reduce end-of-life risk, modernize reporting infrastructure, lower vendor lock-in, and gain greater flexibility in deployment and customization.Pentaho Reporting supports pixel-perfect reports, complex layouts, parameterized reports, and integration with enterprise data pipelines, making it a practical alternative for organizations with mature reporting requirements.________________________________________Free Assessment and Proof of ConceptTo help organizations evaluate feasibility and reduce migration risk, Helical IT Solutions is offering free Crystal Reports assessments and proof of concept (POC) engagements. These initiatives help stakeholders understand report complexity, migration effort, performance considerations, and modernization opportunities before committing to a full-scale migration.“Our focus is on making Crystal Reports migration predictable and low-risk,” said Nikhilesh Tiwari, Director at Helical IT Solutions.“Pentaho Reporting provides enterprises with a strong foundation for modern reporting, and our role is to ensure that the transition preserves business logic, data accuracy, and operational continuity.”________________________________________Who Should Consider This InitiativeThis offering is particularly relevant for enterprises currently using SAP Crystal Reports for operational, financial, or regulatory reporting and exploring outsourcing or modernization options due to end-of-life, licensing, or scalability concerns.________________________________________Trusted Partner for Reporting and BI ModernizationHelical IT Solutions has partnered with 100+ organizations globally, supporting industries including banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and SaaS. The company focuses exclusively on data engineering, enterprise reporting, business intelligence, and analytics, helping enterprises modernize reporting without excessive licensing costs or vendor lock-in.________________________________________About Helical IT SolutionsHelical IT Solutions is a data and analytics-focused company with over a decade of experience delivering enterprise reporting modernization, Pentaho services, business intelligence, and data platform solutions for global enterprises.For more information, visit: https://www.helicaltech.com Contact: nikhilesh@helicaltech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.