Alaska Secures Statehood Rights in Fortymile River Case

United States Files Disclaimer Confirming Alaska Ownership

December 29, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, the United States issued a Quiet Title Act Disclaimer and asked U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason to confirm what the State of Alaska has argued for the last seven years: The North Fork of the Fortymile River is navigable and the submerged lands between its high-water marks are owned by Alaska.

â€œMy Administration has been working tirelessly to end senseless disputes over lands Alaska has owned since Statehood, and we finally have a federal partner committed to doing the same,â€ said Governor Mike Dunleavy. â€œPresident Trump made clear on day one that the Department of Interior should work with Alaska on the disputes over title to its lands, and his Administration is now putting that directive into action. By working with the Trump Administration and the Department of the Interior, we are replacing ceaseless courtroom fights with a lawful, common-sense process that recognizes Alaskaâ€™s ownership of its submerged lands and lets the State manage them for the benefit of all Alaskans.â€

The North Fork disclaimer marks the first since the United States began reviewing its navigability program pursuant to President Trumpâ€™s Day One Executive Order focused on Alaska.Â

"With todayâ€™s filing in the Fortymile case, the Department of the Interior comes a step closer to acknowledging what Alaska Native communities, hunters, and recreation enthusiasts have known for a long time: there are thousands of miles of navigable rivers and millions of acres of navigable lakes in Alaska. Yet sadly, for nearly 65 years, the federal government hasnâ€™t kept its promise that Alaska would be on an equal footing with other statesâ€”often and repeatedly disputing access to and management of waterways it promised at Statehood, and forcing needless uncertainty on communities, recreation, and development,â€ said Alaska Attorney General Stephen Cox. â€œThe good news is that President Trump moved to end this posture on his first day, directing Interior to divest navigable waters to the State as the law requires. We are grateful for Interiorâ€™s decision and believe todayâ€™s resolution marks the start of a new course downriver, finally complying with the President's order and keeping the promise made in 1959."

Navigable waters support Alaskaâ€™s social and economic development: State management of its navigable rivers secures transportation routes, fishing and hunting opportunities, and access to homesites and minerals. For decades, the State has been denied this right that vested at statehood. The United States' decision to stop litigating their tenuous position in this case is an encouraging sign that a solutions-oriented approach may finally take hold across the federal program.

This disclaimer concludes disputes over the Fortymile River, but is an example of an unfortunate pattern of federal delay, deferral, and ultimately denial of the Stateâ€™s title to submerged lands â€“ that is then reversed and acceded to only under legal pressure on the eve of a trial. This is not an efficient use of federal resources. This case, like many others, has seen years of dispute and significant federal expenditures only to reach an outcome that could have been reached with good-faith negotiation and fair federal processes before it even began.Â Accordingly, the State will be working with the Department of Interior to fully implement the current, settled law affecting these cases and to avoid these wasteful disputes in the future.

â€œIt should not take years of litigation to recognize the Stateâ€™s title to clearly navigable rivers,â€ said Alaska Department of Natural Resources Commissioner-Designee John Crowther. â€œThe DNR Public Access Assertion and Defense section works very carefully to ensure that the submerged lands the State makes claims to are unquestionably navigable under law. This disclaimer is a vindication of all that hard work. We need changes in the federal approaches to prevent this wasteful cycle from repeating.â€

This disclaimer brings to conclusion a series of in-court and administrative proceedings the State has pursued dating back more than a decade related to ownership of the clearly navigable Fortymile River submerged lands. Rather than a single, comprehensive process, the State has had to incrementally pursue and challenge every portion of the river.

Now, the United States completes the job, disclaiming the last remaining 16 miles of the bed of the upper North Fork.

Read the Disclaimer and Motion here.

