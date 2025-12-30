Dexter, Georgia (December 29, 2025) – At the request of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Joseph Burch, age 46, of Dublin, GA.

On Saturday, December 27, 2025, at about 6:50 p.m., deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home located in the 700 block of Shy Street in Dexter, Laurens County, GA, after a report of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they discovered Burch unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the yard.

Burch was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.