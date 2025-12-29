Submit Release
News Search

There were 995 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,589 in the last 365 days.

Knox County Inmate Charged with Murder of Cellmate

KNOX COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Knox County inmate being charged in connection to the death of his cellmate.

On December 22nd, at the request of 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI agents began investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Austin Lewis (DOB: 04/09/94), an inmate at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Jayce Green (DOB: 04/06/95), the victim’s cellmate, was responsible for his death.

On December 29th, agents obtained a warrant for Jayce Green, charging him with Second Degree Murder. He was served today at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. His bond is currently set at $500,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Knox County Inmate Charged with Murder of Cellmate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.