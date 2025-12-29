Submit Release
C.A. Reverses Judgment Because Plaintiff Didn’t Contest on Appeal Assertion That It Is Void

The Court of Appeal for this district has reversed an order denying a motion to set aside a default judgment on the ground that it is void, but did so without determining whether it actually was, as the defendant contended in the trial court, a nullity.

