C.A. Reverses Judgment Because Plaintiff Didn’t Contest on Appeal Assertion That It Is Void

The Court of Appeal for this district has reversed an order denying a motion to set aside a default judgment on the ground that it is void, but did so without determining whether it actually was, as the defendant contended in the trial court, a nullity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.