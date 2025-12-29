Knox County Inmate Charged with Murder of Cellmate

KNOX COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Knox County inmate being charged in connection to the death of his cellmate.

On December 22nd, at the request of 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI agents began investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Austin Lewis (DOB: 04/09/94), an inmate at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Jayce Green (DOB: 04/06/95), the victim’s cellmate, was responsible for his death.

On December 29th, agents obtained a warrant for Jayce Green, charging him with Second Degree Murder. He was served today at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. His bond is currently set at $500,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.