How KFSHRC Built a Longstanding Program for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Care

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy has developed over decades into a comprehensive clinical program that combines advanced diagnostics with tailored surgical intervention.Since the early 1990s, the hospital’s Epilepsy Centre has managed thousands of patients whose seizures did not respond to medication. Over time, this experience supported the performance of more than 2,000 epilepsy surgeries, reflecting a sustained focus on complex neurological cases that require multidisciplinary evaluation and long-term follow up.In recent years, the centre expanded its diagnostic capabilities with the introduction of Stereo-Electroencephalography (Stereo-EEG), a minimally invasive technique used to localize seizure onset zones when non-invasive methods are inconclusive. The program now conducts Stereo-EEG evaluations on a regular basis, supporting clinical decision making in patients considered for surgical or device-based therapies.Stereo-EEG involves the placement of thin electrodes through small cranial openings to record electrical activity from deep brain structures. This approach allows clinicians to define seizure networks with greater precision while avoiding the need for extensive open procedures. Findings from these studies inform individualized treatment strategies, which may include targeted resection or neuromodulation, depending on clinical assessment.The Epilepsy Centre operates within structured clinical and governance frameworks that emphasize careful patient selection, multidisciplinary case review, and outcome monitoring. Surgical intervention is considered only after comprehensive evaluation confirms that medication alone is unlikely to provide adequate seizure control.Through the continued development of diagnostic and surgical expertise, KFSHRC has strengthened its capacity to manage complex epilepsy cases and support patients whose condition significantly affects daily functioning. The program reflects a broader commitment to advancing neurosciences through evidence-based practice rather than isolated procedural milestones.KFSHRC ranks first in the Middle East and Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It also holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

