KFSHRC Advances Patient Experience with Outpatient Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Jeddah has launched an outpatient Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) program, marking a major step toward improving resource efficiency and reducing pressure on inpatient beds. The new service offers patients more flexible and comfortable care, helping shorten hospital stays and allowing them to return to their normal lives more quickly.Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is an advanced procedure typically used to treat complex conditions such as autoimmune disorders, certain toxicities, and rare blood diseases. Making this treatment available on an outpatient basis represents a significant shift in specialized care delivery.The launch of this program aligns with leading international best practices and further strengthens KFSHRC’s role as a pioneer in adopting and localizing innovative treatment models to better serve patients. Through this initiative, KFSHRC aims to enhance the patient experience, expand access to advanced medical services, and make specialized care more widely available—supporting Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of building a more advanced and patient-centered healthcare system.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was included in the world's best 250 hospitals and in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

