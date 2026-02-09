Saudi Hospital King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Ranks 12th Globally in Brand Finance 2026

Aerial view of the KFSHRC campus in Riyadh, ranked 12th globally in the Brand Finance 2026 rankings.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has further strengthened its global standing after ranking 12th worldwide in Brand Finance’s Top 250 Academic Medical Centers 2026, advancing from 15th place last year and retaining its position as the leading hospital in the Middle East and North Africa for the fourth consecutive year.The ranking is based on a global survey of more than 2,500 healthcare professionals across 30 countries, which found that KFSHRC enjoys high levels of awareness and professional recognition regionally and internationally. The hospital is widely viewed as a place physicians are proud to work and train at, and is recognized for attracting highly specialized medical talent ranked among the best globally. The assessment measures brand strength, professional reputation, and institutional impact across healthcare delivery, medical education, and clinical research.KFSHRC’s rise reflects a series of landmark achievements that have reinforced its position as a global reference in robotic surgery, organ transplantation, and precision medicine. These include several world-first breakthroughs, most notably a fully robotic liver transplant for a child, robotic intracranial tumor resection, and the dual implantation of ventricular assist devices, all performed using advanced robotic techniques.This progress comes amid a global shift that has seen academic medical centers play an increasingly central role in healthcare, with data showing that the majority of healthcare institutions’ value worldwide is driven by intangible assets, including medical knowledge, clinical trials, and institutional reputation.Through this ranking, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre continues to bolster its position as a leading global academic healthcare institution, contributing to the advancement of medical knowledge and the continuous improvement of specialized patient care through an integrated model that combines clinical excellence with advanced capability building.KFSHRC holds the highest valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the region, according to Brand Finance 2024, and is listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

